Feb. 13, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

JD PicKell has Mario Cristobal #5 … Posted by normsmith: College football head coach in the country.

CaneSport’s Response: Well deserved, right? All Cristobal did was build the program from its depleted state to the national title game in a span of four years. Quite the turnaround from the perception Cristobal isn’t a great gameday coach, etc., etc. etc. And the program is well built for the future. Massive kudos to Mario. Oh, and fourth was Dan Lanning with Ryan Day third, Kirby Smart second and Curt Cignetti first. The link to PicKell’s YouTube breakdown is here.

Unfair Standard or Championship Reality? Miami’s Defense Faces Sky-High Expectations

After Corey Hetherman turned around the defense in Year 1, we today ask the question: “Is it fair to expect the same high-level defense in 2026?” Our answer to that question might surprise you.

Baseball season set to start … and new catcher has a story to tell

New Miami baseball catcher Alex Sosa dreamed of putting on a Hurricanes uniform and playing in front of a packed Mark Light Crowd long before he was one of the top catchers in college baseball. He’s got a great perspective entering UM game No. 1.

Countdown Is On: 30 for 30 Series

We are ranking the top Miami Hurricanes players with 30 or more reps of college experience and seeing how they stack up. Today’s focus? Punter Dylan Joyce and his hidden yardage impact.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

EJ Holland has your Miami recruiting takeaways from his time on the road in Virginia. And there’s your All About Recruiting segment which includes Pflugerville (Texas) Weiss wide receiver Tre Moore locking in a multi-day spring visit to Miami.

Top 100 Glassboro (N.J.) High athlete Xavier Sabb released his Top 10 in November with Miami, Oregon, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama are the programs slated to receive official visits. So why are the Hurricanes are under strong consideration? We have your answer.

