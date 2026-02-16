SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

Feb. 16, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Keionte Scott … Posted by Kimzkr: If he don’t go 1st round , then I’m gonna feel bad for some GC’s , cuz people gonna lose jobs You can’t convince me he isn’t a 1st round talent.

CaneSport’s Response: Let’s start with this for Scott: 64 tackles, 13 TFL, 5 sacks and 2 INTs. And per Pro Football Focus in 756 reps he had an 89.6 grade (91.2 run defense, 56.8 tackle, 70.5 pass rush, 87.2 cover). He allowed 39 of 56 completions when targeted, for 332 yards and 0 TDs, and he missed 15 tackles. He is projected by some going late in the first round, so we’ll see. Pro Day will have a lot to do with it.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Rivals Camp Miami was over the weekend and we brought you plenty of news on key Miami targets to check out: Check out our observations from the camp, 5 things we learned and updates with John Carroll (Fla.) interior offensive lineman Sean Tatum and five-star offensive tackle Mark Matthews.

Other news:

2027 Grinnell (Iowa) interior offensive lineman WIll Slagle picked up an offer from Miami on Feb. 3, and the Hurricanes have made him feel like a priority since then. Offensive line coach Alex Mirabal reaches out to Slagle daily, he tells CaneSport, and we’ve got your update.

Texas A&M is trending for five-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy EDGE Zyron Forstall, per the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. But this recruitment isn’t over just yet.

We also catch up with four-star Milton (Ga.) High tight end Grant Haviland as he awaits the Canes’ new TE coach hire.

2028 Eau Gallie (Fla.) EDGE Gabriel Player has landed a Miami offer and has a visit planned, so we catch up with him for the latest. Also in 2028 we have an update with Top 100 2028 Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity defensive lineman Dawson Jacobs.

Aslo check out EJ Holland’s 3-2-1 column including a pair of flip targets and his All About Recruiting segment that includes a major recruit trending UM’s way.

Query me this

It’s time for our biggest question mark surrounding this year’s offense, and we’ll give you a hint: It’s left over from last season.

Name to watch for new RB coach

In many ways, Tennessee Running Back Coach De’Rail Sims is the perfect fit for a Mario Cristobal staff at Miami. He has built a reputation as one of college football’s most reliable builders of a dominant rushing offense. He believes in and fosters a physical offensive identity.

Hoops culminates best week of season with win over NC State

We have your recap/reaction off Miami’s one-point nailbiter win at NC State that came on the heels of a win over UNC. And your 5 takeaways off the game.

Message board mania

Fans in general are pretty darn knowledgeable … well, perhaps, depending on who you ask. Today we are looking at some key message board topics posed by very knowledgeable Miami Hurricanes fans. It’s our top three list of recent subjects, and the relevant insight included … on WR transfers, No. 1 seed In playoff talk and Mario Cristobal’s biggest achievement.

Countdown Is On: 30 for 30 Series

We are ranking the top Miami players with 30 or more reps and seeing how they stack up, and over the weekend we broke down some key pieces:

At No. 8? DT Justin Scott, whose first real first time getting sizable reps saw him end with 26 tackles, 6.5 TFL and a sack. What do we see ahead for him?

No. 7 is CB OJ Frederique, who was banged up a good part of the year, as the 6-0, 185-pounder missed six of Miami’s final nine games. But his talent level is unquestioned.

Baseball season gets easy sweep to start season

Miami opened its season by hosting Lehigh, and we brought you those results/recaps – including a record-setting inning – as the Canes have their eyes on making it to Omaha. Check out Game 1 here, plus Game 2 and Game 3.

From Rebuilt Line to Stacked Backfield: Ranking Every Miami Offensive Position for 2026

The Miami Hurricanes offense is going to look much different in 2026, with eight players that started 10 or more games gone. But don’t let that fool you. Today we are ranking each offensive position by strength … and show why there’s reason for a lot of optimism on this side of the ball.

Pitching For You

Mail Call

