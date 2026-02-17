SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

Feb. 17, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

REMEMBER TRENT HARRIS? … Posted by T-Dogg: Duke is expected to hire Illinois outside linebackers coach Trent Harris

CaneSport’s Response: We remember! And we also remember this: When Trent Harris was playing at UM the coaches would always tell us in the media that Harris was a coach on the field and would be a coach someday. Sometimes things work out as they should.

“Tim Tebow and Josh Allen Had a Baby”

Yes, that has been a description used in relation to Miami QB Luke Nickel, who is now one play away from being the next guy up at QB U. We take a closer look at what fans can expect if/when he gets his shot.

Jai Lucas Has Miami Basketball Surging To A First

The Jai Lucas train keeps on rolling. The Miami Hurricanes coach became the fastest first-time head coach in the ACC to reach 20 wins since Bill Guthridge at UNC in 1997-98. Not bad for a guy in his first role as head coach, right?

Countdown Is On: 30 for 30 Series

Today we bring you the breakdown of a massive new addition from the portal who checks in at No. 5 on our list: DE Damon Wilson. The Canes need him to be dominant after losing the nation’s top edge duo in Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

EJ Holland brings you his thoughts and notes on a trio of Miami commits from Rivals Camp. Oh, and there’s more Intel from Rivals Camp to check out as well plus an All About Recruiting column that includes a new QB visitor on the spring schedule.

