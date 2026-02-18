SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

Feb. 18, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Jai Lucas should be ACC coach of the year … Posted by 3112: He only has six legitimate players.

CaneSport’s Response: 20 wins is a massive step for the first-year coach, but let’s wait till the end of the regular season, no? And only six legit players? We don’t really want to disrespect the bench, with Malovec,Dovrat and Altuntas playing roles even if they aren’t putting up numbers on the stat sheet. Certainly we agree Lucas should be right up there in consideration as the ACC’s top coach, and boy would it be special if he gets that massive honor in Year 1. He’s already proven to be a great roster constructor and hire with what we’ve seen overall to this point.

On the defensive

We’ve ranked the top offensive positions … so let’s not forget about the defense, right? Yeah, even if the Canes average a ton of points you probably need these guys to step up, too. So we break down each defensive position by strength/weakness.

Countdown Is On: 30 for 30 Series

We are getting closer to No. 1! Today you can check out our in-depth take on No. 4 on the roster in our 30 for 30 series. That’s DT Ahmad Moten, who is poised for a monster 2026 season.

Baseball … And Basketball … Have Dramatic Home Wins

The Miami Hurricanes basketball and baseball teams were in action last night, and both pulled off some magic.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Five-star Cedar Hill (Texas) High defensive lineman Jalen Brewster tells us that he has set up a visit with Miami, and Miami’s making a move for the No. 1 overall prospect who is currently committed to Texas Tech.

Miami is quickly becoming a contender in the race for Top 100 Chesterfield (Va.) Bird EDGE Chris Whitehead. We have the latest there.

Also check out what Tampa Jesuit (Fla.) linebacker Tripp Keller is saying as Miami pushes for him.

Pitching For You

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

