Feb. 19, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Are we ramping up Special Teams to be dominant? … Posted by 32clave: Looking forward to it.

CaneSport’s Response: It’s unfortunate that the lasting memory of last season for many is going to be the missed block in the championship game that led to a blocked punt/Indiana touchdown. Because special teams had been pretty good otherwise. This area of the game in the “good old days” was known for long TD returns, blocked kicks etc. etc. etc. There will be a new kicker this year but we think Northwestern’s Jack Olsen will be solid. Punter Dylan Joyce is one of the top guys back in the ACC. And with Malachi Toney’s talent as a punt returner plus some explosive options for kick return that area will be solid. Coverage teams have been excellent during Mario Cristobal’s tenure as well. So things are trending well here and yes, we think Miami will out-talent most if not all of its opponents on special teams in 2026.

Film Study: Cooper Barkate Helps Ensure Malachi Toney Isn’t Only Massive Receiving Threat

Today we are taking a deep dive inside the game of Duke portal arrival Cooper Barkate and how he can fit into Shannon Dawson’s scheme. Spoiler alert: He’s bigtime.

Countdown Is On: 30 for 30 Series

We are getting closer and closer to No. 1. Today we’re down to No. 3, and it’s 1,000-yard back Mark Fletcher, who really came alive in the playoffs as the featured back. Will that continue to be his role next season or will it be back to a by committee approach? We take a closer look.

Baseball beats Indiana State, 6-2

A night after a thrilling walk-off win, Miami scored four runs over the 7th and 8th innints to take out Indiana State, 6-2.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Check out our All About Recruiting column from last night, including Top 100 Downingtown (Pa.) East EDGE Abraham Sesay locking in a spring visit with Miami.

More recruiting news for you:

CaneSport caught up with Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) wide receiver Ah’Mari Stevens and Cardinal Gibbons (Fla.) athlete Demarcus Deroche, both Miami commits, at Sunday’s Rivals Miami camp. We bring you those conversations today.

Top 100 Nashville (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy wide receiver Kesean Bowman was supposed to make a commitment this month … but has pushed it back. And the Canes are right in it. Find out more about that interesting situation.

Julius Jones Jr. is fresh off making the first significant cut in his recruitment. And yes, the Canes are in his top 8.

