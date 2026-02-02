SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

Feb. 2, 2026

Best and Worst of January: Miami’s Wild Month Ended One Play From a National Title

The month of January is coming to a close, and what a month it was for the Miami Hurricanes. Did you see a run to the national title game coming before the season? Even midway through the year? How about adding a top QB in Darian Mensah this month with some legal drama thrown in? Or landing a 1,000-yard receiver in the portal? All the roster comings and goings? The basketball team also has had some bright moments … and some not-so-bright ones … although it was totally overshadowed by football. Be sure to check out our best and worst of the month column.

Miami Position Breakdowns With An Eye To 2026

CaneSport is taking a closer look, position by position, at where things stand for Miami off the national title run. The OL has some question marks to address. Up front on defense? A lot of talent but the team needs to replace the best end duo in the nation. And at the linebacker level there are some question marks to address.

ANALYSIS: What to expect from Conrad Hussey – Miami’s recent under-the radar signing

Miami acquired former Florida State and Oregon State defensive back Conrad Hussey on Tuesday by way of the transfer portal, adding a talented depth piece with intriguing upside.

Takeaways from Miami’s 86-85 loss to California

Miami came up just short on its last two offensive possessions in its 86-85 loss to California on Saturday. Tre Donaldson’s layup rimmed out with 46 seconds left, and Shelton Henderson’s floater came up just short in the game’s final moments.

The CaneSport 30 for 30: Ranking top 30 Miami Hurricanes with 30 or more reps of experience

We are ranking the top Miami Hurricanes players with 30 or more reps of college experience and seeing how they stack up. So get caught up on No. 19 Jack Olsen, No. 20 Girard Pringle and No. 21 Samson Okunlola with a closer look at each.

Recruiting, recruiting, recruiting

Hollywood (Fla.) McArthur four-star 2027 safety and Miami commit Jaylyn Jones has already established himself as one of the top defensive backs in South Florida. We catch up with him.

Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna 2028 top-150 quarterback Brady Quinn quickly became one of South Florida’s top quarterback prospects when he transferred to Chaminade from Naples (Fla.) Lely this offseason. We have your update with him.

Palm Beach Central (Fla.) offensive tackle and 2027 Miami pledge Zaquan Linton committed to the Hurricanes over half a year ago, and we catch up with him for the latest.

Miami offensive line coach Alex Mirabal visited Valor Christian (Colo.) offensive lineman Reis Russell at his school on Jan. 26, with head coach Mario Cristobal joining their meeting through FaceTime. We have your update.

Pitching For You

