Feb. 20, 2026

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

For the PFF believers out there … Posted by Matt Shodell: Last year’s grades, Beck vs. Mensah…

Beck: 73.6 overall grade, 78.6 grade on 20+ passes (13.4 percent of his throws were 20+ yards), 81.9 grade on 10-19 yard passes (18.3 percent of his throws), 70.7 percent grade on 0-9 yard passes (39.7 percent of his throws) and 74.4 grade on throws behind the line (25.2 percent of the time).

Mensah: 84.1 overall grade. He had an 89.7 grade on 20+ passes (17.1 percent of his throws were 20+ yards), 92.7 grade on 10-19 yard passes (20.1 percent of his throws), 79.9 percent grade on 0-9 yard passes (33.6 percent of his throws) and 71.0 grade on throws behind the line (21.3 percent of the time).

CaneSport’s Response: As you look at the responses to the thread we started, it’s interesting to see how some posters like the Pro Football Focus analytics and others sort of cast it aside. The opinion on this side of the aisle? That it’s a useful tool to gauge level of play with former players/coaches the ones doing the grading. The issue is they don’t know the play call and if a player did the right thing each rep. However, in football you can certainly grade if a lineman won his rep physically, if a cornerback stuck with the receiver, etc. And the charting of QB completions under pressure vs. in a clean pocket and what their numbers are throwing to different areas of the field are useful. So in general PFF can be an excellent resource.

Culture, Talent, and a Title Window: Why Miami Hurricanes Enter 2026 Built the Mario Cristobal Way

Mario Cristobal’s message is pretty simple: “All we have to do is shut up, work and get better.” Easier said than done? Or is the culture in place? It’s a great interview to check out with the coach.

Four games could decide Miami’s playoff fate

Every year there are games that come down to the wire for even the best teams in the nation, and as we look to the Canes’ 2026 schedule there are four that pop out which could be the trickiest to pull out.

Countdown Is On: 30 for 30 Series

We are ranking the top Miami Hurricanes players with 30 or more reps of college experience and seeing how they stack up. And we are at No. 2! That’s portal addition QB Darian Mensah, who led Duke to the ACC title last season. We break down his game and how he can fit at UM.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

We brought you the news that five-star Cedar Hill (Texas) High defensive lineman Jalen Brewster has locked in a spring visit with Miami for April 3 and an official visit for May 29. There also was EJ Holland’s 3-2-1 column with three thoughts on a five-star flip target target, two quarterbacks on the board and one more quarterback to monitor, and his nightly All About Recruiting column.

Miami offensive line coach Alex Mirabal made his way to Georgia during last month’s winter contact period and put an offer on the table for Loganville (Ga.) Grayson top 100 OL Jordan Agbanoma … and now he’s set for a multi-day Cane visit. Find out all about that.

As the old adage goes, speed kills, and that’s the case for Dr. Joaquin Garcia (Fla.) 2027 wide receiver Zion Vilma – a cousin of former Miami Hurricanes linebacker Jonathan Vilma. Get the latest on where he stands with his Cane recruitment.

