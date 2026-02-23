SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

Feb. 23, 2026

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

1 month after the Natty & I still can’t shake the sadness … Posted by Billyboi99: Of being that f’n close to winning & have it be lost by a blocked punt.

CaneSport’s Response: Yes, it’s sad that Miami got that close. BUT … it’s also something to celebrate, right? Think about where this program’s come from the last two decades and about the future and you’ll probably feel a lot better.

Banged Up but Not Broken: Why 2026 Is Ryan Rodriguez’s Breakout Year at Miami

Ryan Rodriguez gave up his dog. He gave up his free time. He’s giving his all to do whatever it takes to get back to the national title game and win it. The sixth-year senior is a key piece of a totally revamped Miami OL.

Stacked or Suspect? A Hard Look at Every Miami Hurricanes Position

Yes, CaneSport has started to take its in-depth look at every position with spring practice starting later next month. And today we bring you why we are ultra-high on the talent AND depth at running back … and why one of those areas is missing in our quarterback breakdown.

Who’s Up First?

With the NFL Draft projections pouring in, we take a closer look at several of them. And what we find is a lot of mixed opinions on which Miami Hurricane is taken first … and some disagreement on if Akheem Mesidor is a first-rounder.

Who’s On First?

Yes, the Miami Hurricanes baseball team was back at it over the weekend with a series sweep against Lafayette … which included some record book stuff. We have your recaps of Game 1, the Game 2/Game 3 doubleheader and the Sunday finale right here.

Heartbreak in Charlottesville

There were 12 lead changes in the Miami Hurricanes loss to No. 14 Virginia, 86-83, over the weekend. Your takeaways from the thriller are here.

Countdown Is A Wrap: 30 for 30 Series

Over the weekend we shared our No. 1 player on the roster based on our 30 for 30 series. Sorry Darian Mensah, we had to go with Malachi Toney. Find out why.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Tons of news for you today:

Three-star Springfield (Va.) The St. James athlete Kenaz Sullivan might not be valued by the recruiting services yet. But that should change soon. And Miami’s hot on his trail. Noah Glover recently made a big move in his recruitment. The Rivals300 linebacker out of Haymarket (Va.) Battlefield released a Top 6 of Miami, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech. So why did the Hurricanes make the cut? Rivals300 Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County safety Kennedy Green has Miami high up in his picture and updates the latest. Miami is off to a fast start with elite safety Casey Barner. We break down where he stands. Miami is making an early impression on elite 2028 Carrollton (Ga.) High offensive lineman Kweli Fielder, who is planning a 3rd Cane visit. Miami also is making an early impression on 2028 running back Jacez Walton.

Another update: LSU has the heavy lead for Top 100 Cecilia (La.) High athlete Braylon Calais on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction. But his recruitment isn’t over just yet. Calais is still considering a handful of other schools, including Miami. Find out what he’s saying.

Isaiah Whitehead, a Top 300 prospect out of Chesterfield (Va.) Bird, is quickly establishing himself as one of the best offensive tackles in the 2028 recruiting class and has notched several P4 offers. But he’s waiting on Miami.

There’s also an RPM Trends item to check out plus your Quick Hitters feature that incuded Rivals300 Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco linebacker Mikahi Allen locking in a spring visit with Miami for April 9.

Pitching For You

