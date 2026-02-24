SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

Feb. 24, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Over and under on Joshua Moore … Posted by Ookie4prez: Being this year’s JoJo Trader with 1 million threads about why he’s not playing?

CaneSport’s Response: As we posted in the thread, Joshua Moore is just too good to not be playing. But the point is taken, perhaps Trader was too good not to be playing as well. Because at the end of the day you have to earn the coaches’ trust with consistency on and off the field, and earn the respect of your teammates. We think Moore is a future star – as we said last fall in practices he looked like a young Andre Johnson. And we don’t say that lightly. So he really just has to come to work and prove to coaches he’s a guy that HAS to be on the field with Cooper Barkate and Malachi Toney.

Mario Cristobal Gets His Roast On

The Football Writer’s Association of America Dinner was held in Gainesville on Monday, with Malachi Toney named Offensive Rookie of the Year and Mario Cristobal receiving the coveted Entertainer Of The Evening Award. Okay, maybe the only real award went to Toney. But Cristobal sure deserved one for his performance. He served as the guest speaker, but as he got on the stage, it quickly became apparent he thought he was at a different event. Namely, a Kirby Smart roast.

Stacked or Suspect? A Continuing Hard Look at Every Miami Hurricanes Position

Miami’s wide receivers might be as deep and talented as any in recent memory. The tight end position? Elija Lofton has great potential, but depth is a massive question mark. Today we look at both positions in enormous detail … and you can see why we are high on one and not quite so sure on the other.

Can the NFL Combine Boost The Hurricanes?

Miami could have 3 players go in round 1 of the NFL Draft, and the ongoing NFL Combine will have a lot to do with what transpires. It’s running through March 2.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Rivals released its updated rankings for the 2027 recruiting class on Monday afternoon, which saw a ton of movement for top Miami targets and early commits. We break it down and also have three Miami-related thoughts following the release. There was your Monday afternoon recruiter as well with three thoughts on Miami recruiting. Check out the Green Room feature too … in which NIL agents weigh in about how Miami is built for long-term success. And there’s your All About Recruiting feature.

Pitching For You

