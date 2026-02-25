SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

Feb. 25, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Am I the only one that just doesn’t get too excited or upset by position coach hires and departures? … Posted by KLCane: Not sure why.

CaneSport’s Response: Yes, you are the only one! No, we’re kidding. It’s not something top of mind for fans, who are more focused in on roster talent, development and results. But these assistant coaches are instrumental not just in that development, but also in helping land top guys. Hires have pre-existing relationships not just with some top recruits but also the players from their former programs. Keionte Scott, for instance, wanted to continue working with his previous DB coach Zac Etheridge after Etheridge went to Miami. And it goes without saying the massive impact Scott had on the Canes’ season. So you may not get excited about departures and new hires, but they are just as much the lifeblood of a program as the players.

What Happened to Jordan Lyle? Inside the Miami Hurricanes RB’s Mysterious Sophomore Slide

There are many major mysteries in life. Are aliens real? Are tariffs, in fact, inflationary? And can Jordan Lyle respond after going from a Frank Gore-like freshman season to the regression we saw this past season? We share why that could and should be the case.

Big Hoops Win: Recap/Analysis

Miami’s battling for NCAA Tournament positioning and looking to end the regular season strong, and we have your recap/analysis off the team’s win at FSU last night.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Check out the From The Road feature that includes five-star Cornelius (N.C.) Hough cornerback Joshua Dobson planning to make a visit to Miami on April 4, which is likely going to be when UM holds its annual pool party. There’s also your nightly All About Recruiting column.

Miami has jumped in the mix with Top 100 Greenwich (Conn.) Country Day EDGE Mekai Brown landing a scholarship offer. Find out what he’s saying about where things stand now.

Pitching For You

