SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

FOLLOW BREAKING MIAMI HURRICANES NEWS: SIGN UP FOR THE CANESPORT NEWSLETTER

CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

Feb. 26, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

I dont like using the word CROWDED when discussing our RB room … Posted by Butterp: Yes we have options, but it’s no more than any other university/school. Or an NFL RB room with the veterans, drafted and undrafted players. Unlike the NFL we can’t really cut, but it’s not an isolated incident. Now if you want to say we have multiple talented backs. That can play be Power 4 starters I would say yes. Not many schools can say that or can they? Some backs just need and opportunity or they can wait their turn. (I. E.) Portis, McGahee, Gore and Davenport. I know in todays world of CFB. No one wants to wait, but there will be competition everywhere you go.

CaneSport’s Response: Did we call the running backs room “crowded” in our running backs preview? Guilty as charged. But it’s true, and it’s a good thing if you look at it from a University of Miami perspective. Mark Fletcher is a 1,000-yard returning rusher. Marty Brown and Girard Pringle both shined at different times last year, and Pringle started a game when Fletcher was hurt. Oh, and Jordan Lyle won the starting job over Fletcher last fall camp but was hurt in Game 1 and was never the same. So four guys with a lot of ability and reps under their belt return. What word is better to use than calling it a crowded, talented room?

Stacked or Suspect? A Continuing Hard Look at Every Miami Hurricanes Position

Mario Cristobal built this Miami team from the inside out. And today we are looking at the inside. As in the offensive line and defensive line. Yes, we break down both in-depth with spring practice starting later this month.

Rueben Bain Making His Case: Hurricanes Star Calls Himself ‘Best Defensive Player’ at NFL Combine

The Miami Hurricane hopefuls are at the NFL Combine, and DE Rueben Bain is a projected top 10 pick. As great as he is on the field, he’s just as great sharing his thoughts.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Zayden Gamble was born and raised in South Florida. The four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas defensive back remembers being surrounded by Miami fans and seeing ‘The U’ everywhere. So where do things stand with him and the Canes?

We have a double does of our From The Road features. In the first we have the latest on two Miami flip targets. And in the second EJ Holland has a prediction nearing for a key DL prospect. So don’t miss those.

Plus there’s the All About Recruiting column from last night to check out.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

• Check us out on Facebook

Advertise with us. Email [email protected]