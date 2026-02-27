SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

Feb. 27, 2026

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Colleges ranked by NFL 1,000 yard rushing seasons – Miami … Posted by JTH007: Miami tops the list with 38 all-time.

CaneSport’s Response: Tailback U is alive and strong. Frank Gore and Edgerrin James are the obvious ones that come to mind. And we’re giving a shout out to Joe R, who puts in the work and breaks it down: “Gore- 9, Edge- 7, Ottis- 6, Portis- 6, McGahee- 4, Foreman- 3, Miller- 2, Gary- 1. By the way, we were a whisker from 44. The group above combined for 5 more years of just under 1000, with years of 990, 988 and such. Tom Sullivan, Chuck Foreman’s running mate at UM, also had just under 1000 yards one year for the Eagles.”

Former Cristobal QB in process of being hired as RB coach

Favian Upshaw, a former backup quarterback on Mario Cristobal’s 2012 FIU team, is in the final stages of becoming a leading figure for Cristobal’s Miami Hurricanes football program as RB coach.

FILM STUDY: Marty Brown Brings the Thunder — and the Mismatch — to Miami’s Offense

Mark Fletcher is a returning 1,000-yard back and Girard Pringle is a great speed option on offense. Marty Brown? He’s that power back that epitomizes Mario Cristobal’s physical approach, and he also is a threat catching the ball out of the backfield. So don’t overlook his impact. We take a closer look in today’s film study.

Undefeated Miami Faces First Real Test vs. Florida Gators After 10-0 Power Surge

There’s fake news and there’s real news, depending on who you ask. And this weekend vs. the Florida Gators we’ll find out if Miami’s 10-0 start is the “real news,” or if it was a bit of a mirage against lesser opponents. We’ve got your series preview with input from players that we hope isn’t “fake news.”

Akheem Mesidor Talks Journey To NFL Draft

Former Miami EDGE Akheem Mesidor broke out as one of the nation’s top pass-rushers in 2025 at Miami, and now he’s looking to improve his draft stock at the NFL Combine. He has a unique journey.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

With the updated Rivals rankings out recently, EJ Holland breaks down 3 new rankings he loves … and 3 he hates.

Miami’s also chasing five-star CB Joshua Dobson, who says the Canes are clearly showing he’s a top priority for them.

Another update: There are not many recruits in the 2027 cycle as familiar with the Miami Hurricanes as St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) cornerback Jaden Carey is. The son of the late Marcus Carey – who won a national championship as teammates with head coach Mario Cristobal in 1991 – Carey grew up hearing about Miami way before he was a premier prospect. Miami’s hot on Jaden’s trail, and find out what he’s saying.

Also check out last night’s All About Recruiting column, including the nation’s No. 2 ranked EDGE setting up a multi-day visit with Miami.

