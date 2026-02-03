SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

Feb. 3, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Projected Starting 5 at OL? … Posted by mathewgutierrez: Who are the projected starters at OL? Is it still possible to add from the portal? I think if the OL unit is even decent, this offense should be generational. OL is the only question mark.

CaneSport’s Response: We do have a projected depth chart you can check out … and while the portal is closed and enrollment is over, anyone still left in the portal could hypothetically enroll in the summer (there is no second portal window and no more free transfers for graduates). We don’t really see any new additions happening at this point. As for the starting OL? This really is one of the key questions heading into the spring. With so many positions on the team having starters we’re pretty sure of … the OL isn’t one of them. We can say with confidence that the two returners who played a lot, starter Matthew McCoy and his platoon-mate Samson Okunlola, will start. But either could wind up staying at left guard or moving to tackle. OT Jackson Cantwell seems assured a starting spot as a 5-star signee, but he has to prove it in Year 1. At center we think Ryan Rodriguez will earn the job, but he has to hold off SJ Alofaituli and Max Buchanan, and Buchanan we could see as a starting guard as well. Will three-year Georgia backup Jamal Meriweather start? He was taken for a reason after playing very few reps with the Bulldogs and could play guard or tackle. So there are a lot of unanswered questions as it pertains to the starting O line and we will likely see a lot of different combinations being used by Alex Mirabal during spring drills.

Built to Ball: Why Miami’s Defensive Backs Could Be a Nightmare For Opponents in 2026

The above headline speaks for itself, a welcome change since my nightmares usually involve the Miami Hurricanes losing on a final pass in the national championship game. This morning we are breaking down why this secondary should be terrifying for opposing offensive coordinators. And we’re not talking about Shannon Dawson.

Canes on the Hardwood: Jai Lucas’ Take and Roundup

The basketball team’s been about as consistent as Miami rush hour traffic this season. Sometimes the team has cruised, other times it’s all stops and starts and they never seem to get there … like the most recent home loss to a not-good Cal team. Now there’s going to be a lot of rush hour I-95 driving moving forward. Because UM plays four teams ranked in the top 55 of the NET Rankings coming up, as well as a road battle against in-state rival Florida State, which Miami recently lost to at home.

Fans want Marquise Lightfoot to become Marquise Heavyfoot for 2026, as the 230-pound end had a great season as a pure pass rusher but needs to bulk up if he’s going to take on a bigger role in 2026 with Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor gone. Why can he be great? And why might he struggle? Thanks for asking! We break it down for you.

Pitching For You

