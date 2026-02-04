SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

FOLLOW BREAKING MIAMI HURRICANES NEWS: SIGN UP FOR THE CANESPORT NEWSLETTER

CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

Feb. 4, 2026

EJ Holland Has A New Team: CaneSport

CaneSport is excited to welcome EJ Holland on board as our new recruiting writer. He explains why he’s excited to be part of the team … and shares a very Miami Hurricane-centric picture he took as a youngster.

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Bryce should become an absolute ballhawk his 2nd year and starting … Posted by 10-4: Excited to see. Corners should have full lockdown allowing him to roam/hunt.

CaneSport’s Response: The scary thing is that the other guys around Fitzgerald are so darn good. Xavier Lucas. OJ Frederique. Zechariah Poyser. BC leading tackle transfer Omar Thornton. And then there’s the depth with CBs Ethan O’Connor, Damari Brown and safety Dylan Day plus the young, developing guys. So yeah, we agree Fitzgerald is going to be exciting to watch with his first full-time starting role anticipated at either safety or nickel. His 6 INTs last season set a high bar. You add it all up and this should be one of the nation’s most dangerous DB rooms … especially if Fitzgerald takes the anticipated jump most guys have between Years 1 and 2.

QB Wars, Lofton Questions and Title Talk

Fans in general are pretty darn knowledgeable … well, perhaps, depending on who you ask. So today we are unveiling a new feature to determine if fans actually know what they are talking about or if they are about as smart as the lifeless iguanas falling out of trees in 30-something degree Miami. We bring you fan predictions for 2026, the Elija Lofton question mark and thoughts from the masses on QB Darian Mensah … with our own take included.

Malachi Toney Effect: Elite WR Recruits See Miami Blueprint After His Freshman Breakout

EJ Holland broke out his CaneSport content in style after joining our team, with a great story on Miami WR recruits and the Malachi Toney effect.

Mark Matthews on Miami: ‘It would be really cool to lead their recruiting class’

Miami is trending the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 2 overall prospect as Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal look to continue working their magic with top OL.

Takeaway Time

Our EJ Holland has your 3 takeaways from Miami’s winter recruiting travels. And yes, it’s been winter in Miami the last few days, right?

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. And we’ll throw in a year subscription to The Athletic with an annual CaneSport subscription. So get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

• Check us out on Facebook

Advertise with us. Email [email protected]