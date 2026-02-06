SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

Feb. 6, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Today's winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

PFF FOUR CANES IN FIRST ROUND OF NEW MOCK DRAFT … Posted by jonscott8: Hoping the Titans nab Mauigoa to help Cam. Interesting they have the Rams using both 1st’s on CB’s.

CaneSport’s Response: PFF has Rueben Bain going No. 2 overall behind Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza, Francis Mauigoa at No. 3, Akheem Mesidor 17th with the fourth addition in the PFF mock draft Keionte Scott at No. 29. For perspective a recent ESPN mock draft by Matt Miller has Mauigoa third and Bain fourth but has Mesidor falling to early in the second round (36th overall) with Scott going late in the second round (56th overall). So there is some disagreement in general aside from Bain and Mauigoa as sure-fired first round picks. If Miami does get four into the first round? Well, that hasn’t happened since 2004, when six Canes went in Round 1 (Sean Taylor fifth, Kellen Winslow II sixth, Jon Vilma 12th, DJ Williams 17th, Vernon Carey 19th and Vince Wilfork 21st). And the Canes haven’t had three first-rounders since 2007. So … we back?

Miami RB coach search is on

With Matt Merritt moving on to the NFL, the Canes are on the hunt for his replacement. We break down why former Cane RB great Clinton Portis could be a good fit and also look at three other names that might make sense.

Freshmen, Playoffs and Power Lifts: Miami Message Boards Are on Fire

Fans in general are pretty darn knowledgeable … well, perhaps, depending on who you ask. Today we are looking at some key message board topics posed by very knowledgeable Miami Hurricanes fans. And it ranges from freshmen phenoms to the weight room.

You have questions? Gary Ferman has answers

CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman may struggle with some things in life, but answering your questions isn’t one of them. Check out his February Q&A with fans.

Fletcher First or RB Roulette?

Consider this: As a feature back in the playoffs Mark Fletcher averaged 6.8 yards per carry and 127 rush yards per game in the playoffs. For reference, the nation’s leader in yards per game last year, Jacksonville State’s Cam Cook, finished the season averaging 127.6 rush yards per game. During the regular season? As part of a committee, Fletcher averaged 4.85 yards per carry and 68.5 rush yards per game in the regular season … against generally much lesser opponents. So should he be the feature back for the Canes in 2026?

The Next Ahmad Moten?

We’ve got news on a Miami recruiting target who has now set his Cane visit … and he reminds us a lot of Ahmad Moten.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

The fake or real signing day, depending on your perspective and perhaps your age, was on Wednesday. And our EJ Holland shares his final thoughts on what Miami landed in this class.

Miami made the cut for top 100 Olney (Md.) Good Counsel EDGE Anthony Sweeney … and a big reason was what the Canes showed this year on the field.

Or how about a recruit target who had defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman make two trips to Virginia during the winter contact period, bringing head coach Mario Cristobal along with him for the second visit. Get your update there.

There also are your notes in recruiting from yesterday, including a DL locking in his Miami OV.

Pitching For You

