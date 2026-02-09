SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

Feb. 9, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Mesidor and Bain … Posted by R.D.Canes: It was such a great crazy and fun season . Now that it’s over I kind of sit back and think about it and what we saw from the absolute dominance of those two DEs is so insane! That might have been the best DE tandem we’ve ever seen in CFB! Definitely one of the best! Go Canes

CaneSport’s Response: Mesidor and Bain were the most dominant end duo in college football this year But Miami’s had great defensive ends before … and even had two go in the first round in the same draft twice before. So that’s your trivaia question today: Can you name two Miami DEs that both went in the first round of the draft in the same year? Your answers: Kenard Lang and Kenny Holmes in 1997, and Jaelan Phillips and Gregory Rousseau in 2021 (but it’s a bit of a trick question with them, since Rousseau sat out that season due to COVID concerns and didn’t play with Phillips). Anyway, now it’s on to the next man up philosophy, with Damon Wilson coming in from the portal off his 9-sack season and guys like Armondo Blount, Marquise Lightfoot, Hayden Lowe and others needing to step up.

Cam Ward Was a Cheat Code — Can Shannon Dawson Unlock Another One With Darian Mensah?

Shannon Dawson’s offense ranked No. 1 in the nation with Cam Ward … but was in the 30s nationally in 2023 and again this year. National title-winning teams generally are better than that, so it’s on Dawson to meld this year’s offense with Darian Mensah and a lot of stellar pieces into a group that shoots for the stars. The pressure is on.

Countdown Is On: 30 for 30 Series

We are ranking the top Miami players with 30 or more reps and seeing how they stack up, and over the weekend we broke down some key pieces:

At No. 16? There are signs that BC arrival Omar Thornton can be a great addition to Miami as a starting safety or nickel … but also some areas of concern including 24 missed tackles and a 74 percent completion percentage when he was targeted including 6 TDs.

At No. 15, Zechariah Poyser is a key returning starting safety, but he had no INTs, missed 20 tackles and had 3.5 TFL during the season. So there’s another level he can reach.

No. 14? That would be another DB … safety/nickel Bryce Fitzgerald. He had six INTs as a part-time starter (when Keionte Scott was banged up), and it’s scary to think how good he can be as a starter next season in this aggressive Corey Hetherman defense.

Then at No. 13 we’ve got Matthew McCoy, who had some bright moments but also was inconsistent with six penalties called, three sacks allowed and some games with not-great grades. Is he ready to step up as the only returning starting lineman?

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

The latest on Miami recruiting from Sunday morning’s Tom Lemming photo shoot in Atlanta? We’ve got a lot of news coming out of that.

More news:

Newton (Ga.) athlete Omarion Wallace describes himself as a “ballhawk,” and the Canes are pushing to make sure they hawk balls for them. Get the latest there, including his Miami visit plans.

Vice versa, getting a visit from coaches? That was Vigor (Ala.) linebacker Isaac McNeil. He landed an offer last month after DB coach Zac Etheridge visited and is working to set up a Cane trip.

Also be sure to check out our updates on these key targets: Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit linebacker Kaden Henderson, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy’s Osani Gayles, Coral Gables (Fla.) defensive lineman Stive-Bentley Keumajou, Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep offensive lineman Oluwasemilore Olubobola and Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman’s Hayden Stepp.

Up and down performance as hoops takes care of BC

Miami has a tough road of upcoming games … and won on the road vs. one of the ACC’s bottom dwellers on Saturday.

Pitching For You

Mail Call

