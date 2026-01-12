SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

Jan. 12, 2026

Can the Miami Hurricanes Contain Fernando Mendoza and Indiana Offense? Film Study Reveals a Blueprint

We go inside film to show ways in which these better defenses were able to stifle Indiana at times … and we also show some of the ways the Hoosiers are able to make plays like they’ll be trying to create vs. UM Jan. 19.

Does Indiana Have a ‘Super Scout’? The Brock Schott Factor vs. Miami

The Miami Hurricanes have a potential little problem on their hands now that the Indiana Hoosiers have played their way into next Monday’s national championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. He’s Brock Schott, the new tight end on Indiana’s roster, who can’t even play in the game.

Video: Canes return to campus after winning Fiesta Bowl

CaneSport was on hand as the bus pulled up to campus following the Fiesta Bowl win, and don’t miss the scene and what coach Mario Cristobal said. Plus CaneSport caught up with Keionte Scott off the bus.

Transfer Portal Tracker: New Commits, Visitors, Where Things Stand

We have been chasing Miami’s transfer portal options and you can read about where things stand with Caleb Herring off his time on campus. There were new commits as well – from West Virginia WR Cam Vaughn, South Carolina Transfer WR Vandrevius Jacobs and Boston College DB transfer Omar Thornton.

Miami is hard at work adding more talent for the 2026 season, and CaneSport has your transfer portal tracker that we will keep updated with the latest information.

This was the vision Miami President Joe Echevarria had four-plus years ago. Coach Mario Cristobal coaching. The program back at the top of the college football world. Now? That national title is oh-so-close to happening after UM beat Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl. The Canes will be at home in Hard Rock Stadium, facing the winner of tonight’s Oregon-Indiana game. Echevarria is relishing every moment.

Recruiting, recruiting, recruiting

Our Stephen Wagner was at Navy All-American Bowl week and Luke Wagner was at Under Armour Next All-America Media Day, so we have plenty of coverage for you from those:

There’s been plenty going on in Coral Gables over the past week between preparation for the College Football Playoff semifinal and national championship games, but Miami has also made inroads with a number of top 2027 recruits who took center stage at the Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio last week. Here are our top takeaways after a week in San Antonio.

Venice (Fla.) four-star 2026 Miami EDGE signee Asharri Charles already has his eyes set on some goals for his freshman season — some modest and some ambitious.

Miami’s highest-rated defensive line signee in the 2026 cycle, Keshawn Stancil, is making the most out of his last week as a high schooler before officially enrolling. We catch up with him.

Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County top-65 receiver Jaden Upshaw, Daylyn’s younger brother, has been consistently high on Miami for a few months now. Get the latest with his situation.

In what came as a surprise, Blessed Trinity Catholic (Ga.) defender and five-star EDGE DJ Jacobs committed to Ohio State on Dec. 29 over favorite Miami, plus Texas A&M and Georgia. Are the Canes still in it? We have the latest from him.

Miami and Georgia are at the top for Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County four-star 2027 offensive tackle Joshua Sam-Epelle, who shares the latest.

Miami got IMG Academy (Fla.) 2027 EDGE Zyron Forstall to come down for a gameday visit to watch the Hurricanes defeat Notre Dame back in August. The coaching staff has maintained its pursuit of the nation’s top-ranked edge rusher, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, since then.

Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) wide receiver and former Oregon commit Kesean Bowman plans on announcing a college decision on Feb. 10, and Miami is one of his frontrunners. He breaks things down.

Two schools are setting the pace for Port Saint Lucie (Fla.) four-star 2027 interior offensive lineman Sean Tatum. We have the latest there.

