Jan. 13, 2026

FILM STUDY: How Miami Hurricanes Offense Can Crack Indiana’s Elite, Turnover-Hungry Defense

The Indiana defense has dominated this season, and we take a deeper dive into some areas that perhaps can be attacked with success by Miami.

Coach Talk: Mario Cristobal & Curt Cignetti

Don’t miss what Mario Cristobal is talking about as the Hurricanes continue preparations with the program seeking its sixth national title Jan. 19.

Plus we have an update on what Indiana coach Curt Cignetti is saying … including about Corey Hetherman from when they worked together.

Analysis: If Ty Simpson returns to college, Miami should be first in line

Miami missed on Sam Leavitt. But there is still the possibility of Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, who is not yet in the transfer portal but is rumored to be weighing his pro /college options. If Simpson chooses to return to college despite declaring for the NFL draft last week, and opts into the portal, Miami could quickly become the favorite to land his services.

We also have your transfer portal tracker and a look at who could be the next to commit to Miami.

Former Georgia tight end Pearce Spurlin was forced to take a medical disqualification in spring 2024 as a result of a congenital heart condition he later had surgery on. But after sitting out the 2024 and 2025 football seasons, the former No. 68 overall prospect and No. 2 tight end in the 2023 recruiting class is looking to make a comeback. Miami positioned itself well during his official visit to Coral Gables this weekend.

Special teams spotlight: Miami could be fit with FSU’s Jake Weinberg in transfer portal

Last year the Miami Hurricanes nabbed a pair of kickers in the transfer portal: Carter Davis from FAU and Bert Auburn from Texas. The idea: Let them compete at kicker and kickoff specialist, and may the best man win. That wound up being Davis, of course, as he handled both jobs extremely well. This year a similar two-kicker situation could be developing. Because Miami is looking to add Northwestern kicker Jack Olsen, who visited this weekend, and also is involved with former Florida State kicker Jake Weinberg, who formally entered the transfer portal Monday.

Local 4-star safety Zayden Gamble says Miami Hurricanes are ‘definitely in the top three’

Miami has made quite the impression on St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) safety Zayden Gamble, who says that the Hurricanes are among his top three schools.

Malik Howard among top Miami tight end targets in 2027

Oak Ridge (Tenn.) four-star top-200 2027 tight end Malik Howard wants to go through his recruiting process and won’t rush to make a decision, but Miami is among the early schools to watch for the No. 199 overall prospect and No. 12 tight end in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

