It's Jan. 14! What's Up, Miami Hurricanes Fans … Are U?
CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day
Jan. 14, 2026
Miami Hurricanes vs. Indiana: Who Has the Roster Edge in the National Title Game Showdown?
CaneSport already has broken down the Miami defense vs. Indiana offense and vice versa with our film study series. Today? Well, it’s time to take a look at how the overall rosters match up against each other. In other words, who has the edge talent-wise at each position?
Plus Gary Ferman answers all your questions with game week here, so don’t miss that.
Transfer Portal Tracker … Where Miami Hurricanes Stand With Targets
Miami is hard at work adding more talent for the 2026 season, and CaneSport has your transfer portal tracker that we will keep updated with the latest information.
Film review: Why Jarquez Carter still looks like a Miami-caliber defensive lineman
Miami pursued Ohio State defensive tackle transfer Jarquez Carter aggressively in the 2025 high school recruiting class before he ultimately committed to the Buckeyes over the Hurricanes. So when he entered the transfer portal last week, it made a ton of sense for Miami to renew its pursuit of one of its formerly most-coveted high school targets. We take a closer look at the recent Cane commit.
Yes, there’s another sport going on – basketball!
We have your recap and analysis off last night’s hoops game against Notre Dame, so be sure to check our coverage out off that.
Miami still in the mix as Texas, Tennessee push for 2027 CB Jacob Whitehead
Four schools are standing out to Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco 2027 three-star cornerback Jacob Whitehead, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back told CaneSport at the Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio.
Miami Hurricanes staying involved with top-50 California CB Duvay Williams
There’s been plenty of buzz around USC for Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra top-50 2027 cornerback Duvay Williams, but Miami has continued to communicate with the No. 36 overall prospect, he told CaneSport at the Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio.
