CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

Jan. 15, 2026

Orange Bowl Memories, Hard Rock Moment Upcoming: Miami Hurricanes Play for History on a New Stage

`Home sweet home.’ `Home is where the heart is.’ `There’s no place like home.’ There’s a reason common idioms reference `home.’ And for Miami Hurricanes fans, `home’ used to be the Orange Bowl, where the Canes won national titles in 1983 upsetting Nebraska, in 1987 beating undefeated Oklahoma, and in 1991 again against Nebraska. There was the 58-game home win streak, All-Americans, legends. Now ‘home’ is 14 miles up the road at Hard Rock Stadium. And the Canes are looking to start their national championship legacy there on Monday night against Indiana. Matt Shodell takes a closer look.

Meet the Monster: Why Indiana Is a Massive Test for Miami’s National Title Dreams

Miami Hurricanes fans might feel they have to pinch themselves to make sure they’re not dreaming. But yes, this team that just three years ago was 5-7 is now right on the doorstep of winning its sixth national title. One team stands in the way: Indiana. So what kind of challenge is in store for the Canes at Hard Rock Stadium with oh, just everything on the line Jan. 19? We take a closer look.

Miss The Lamar Thomas Show Last Night? You Can Still Tune In!

Former Miami Hurricane great Lamar Thomas and CaneSport.com team up to bring you The Lamar Thomas Show presented by CanesWear on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. Here is this week’s national title game week episode!

‘Miami always felt like home’: Former Ohio State DT Jarquez Carter goes inside transfer to Hurricanes

Newberry (Fla.) defensive tackle Jarquez Carter’s path to Miami wasn’t exactly straightforward, but now that he’s committed to the Hurricanes, he couldn’t be more excited to be in Coral Gables. We have your inside story.

J.D. PicKell: Cam Ward Was The Spark For This Resurgence

Mario Cristobal fixed the Miami roster and built the culture. But perhaps it was Cam Ward that lit the fire at UM. On3’s J.D. PicKell explains.

Portal watch

We have the latest with Miami’s portal targets.

And there are a couple of new names to monitor:

UM is getting a visit from Nebraska sophomore defensive line transfer Keona Davis. We have the latest on that situation and what he can bring to the table.

The Canes also are talking with North Carolina DT D’Antre Robinson and we update you on that.

Recruiting, recruiting, recruiting

Miami is expected to make a run this recruiting cycle for St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) wide receiver Julius Jones. The four-star prospect, who is the son of former Notre Dame and NFL receiver Julius Jones Sr., took gameday visits to both schools this fall. Get the latest with him.

Another update: Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage four-star 2027 cornerback Amare Nugent was primarily focused on his high school football season this fall, but with his junior season behind him, he’s turning his attention to recruiting. And Miami is expected to be high in the mix.

