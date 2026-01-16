SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

FOLLOW BREAKING MIAMI HURRICANES NEWS: SIGN UP FOR THE CANESPORT NEWSLETTER

CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

Jan. 16, 2026

Talent vs. Tactics: Curt Cignetti improbably has Indiana Favored Over Miami in the Title Game but Mario Cristobal won’t blink

People keep telling me that Curt Cignetti is a modern-day Howard Schnellenberger. Howard had The Pipe. Cignetti has the arched brow. Just like Schnellenberger took his undermanned Miami team to the 1983 National Championship game, changing the course of history for Miami and for college football, Cignetti has his Indiana team in the national title game Monday against the Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium, and an 8 1/2-point favorite to boot. CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman takes a closer look.

ANALYSIS: Five Hidden Reasons the Miami Hurricanes Are One Win From a Sixth National Title

The Miami Hurricanes are oh-so-close to winning a sixth national title, with undefeated Indiana standing in the way. Today we are breaking down several hidden reasons how Miami got to this point.

Looking back at the 3 national championships Miami has won at home

With this year’s national championship between Miami and Indiana taking place at Hard Rock Stadium, UM is the first team in the CFP era to play a title game at its home venue. The Hurricanes, however, are quite familiar with playing for championships in South Florida.

Carson Beck Reflects on Game-Winning Drive vs. Ole Miss, Personal Path as Miami Prepares for National Championship

Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck has one more mountain to climb. And it’s a big one. Don’t miss his thoughts.

FSU Starting Kicker Jake Weinberg Visits Miami, Eyes Transfer Decision This Weekend

Florida State Seminole starting kicker Jake Weinberg visited Miami yesterday, and we catch up for him for his take.

Déjà vu in the transfer portal? Cam Vaughn’s path mirrors CJ Daniels’ rise at Miami

Soon-to-be redshirt junior receiver Cam Vaughn, who committed to Miami Sunday after transferring from West Virginia, has had a similar career so far to sixth-year senior and former LSU and Liberty transfer CJ Daniels, who became one of the Canes’ most reliable options this fall. Heck, they’re even listed at similar sizes with Vaughn listed at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds and Daniels at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds. We take a closer look.

Analysis: Did Miami find its Keionte Scott replacement in Boston College transfer Omar Thornton?

Some player comparisons don’t need to be overthought. Like new Miami safety Omar Thornton’s potential to be next year’s Keionte Scott. We break down his game and what he brings to the Canes as a recent transfer portal addition.

Postseason Headquarters: CaneSport’s Full Coverage

The Miami Hurricanes face Indiana for the national title Jan. 19, and CaneSport has you covered. Here’s a directory of all of our playoff content for you.

Miami in “big three” for 4-star RB Tyson Robinson

Miami’s offensive identity isn’t a secret. Head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson run a physical offensive system. This downhill style of offense requires well-built running backs that can withstand the grit of running primarily between the tackles. Fortunately for Brandon (Miss.) running back Tyson Robinson, this system complements his skillset perfectly. Find out where things stand with him.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. And we’ll throw in a year subscription to The Athletic with an annual CaneSport subscription. So get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

Quick Hitters

Stay tuned for the national championship game media day tomorrow morning … we will have massive updates with the coaches and players!

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

• Check us out on Facebook

Advertise with us. Email [email protected]