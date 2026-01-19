SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

Jan. 19, 2026

5 Keys To The Game … The Miami Hurricanes Recipe for Winning a National Title

The Miami Hurricanes are playing for it all tonight against Indiana in Miami, and here are our five keys to the game.

Postseason Headquarters: CaneSport’s Full Coverage

The national title game is finally here and it’s been a heck of a ride in the postseason! Here’s a directory of all of our playoff content for you!

Players and coaches share thoughts heading into massive matchup tonight

We catch up with several Miami Hurricanes to discuss the national title game, and you don’t want to miss their insight. Find out what coaches Mario Cristobal, Shannon Dawson and Corey Hetherman are saying … plus the thoughts of players Carson Beck, Malachi Toney, Akheem Mesidor, Rueben Bain, James Brockermeyer, Francis Mauigoa, Wesley Bissainthe, Mark Fletcher and Jakobe Thomas.

We also had a notebook from Media Day on Saturday with several other Canes weighing in. And you can check out what they were saying on the Indiana side as well.

Transfer Portal Tracker: Where Miami Hurricanes Stand With Targets

Miami is hard at work adding more talent for the 2026 season, and CaneSport has your transfer portal tracker that we will keep updated with the latest information.

Another sport is still going on

We know, we know, all eyes are on football. But the basketball team did have a tough loss against Clemson over the weekend and we brought you the recap/analysis off that.

Notebook: Miami Hurricanes a top competitor for multiple top-25 recruits at Battle Miami 7-on-7 tournament

The annual Battle Miami 7-on-7 tournament in Fort Lauderdale featured several hundred elite prospects during the two-day contest. Here’s what Hurricanes fans need to know!

Pitching For You

Mail Call

Quick Hitters

Stay tuned tonight for our full coverage of the game!!! Go Canes!!!!!!

