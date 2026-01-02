It's Jan. 2! What's Up, Miami Hurricanes Fans … Are U?
CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day
Jan. 2, 2026
It’s not too late to tune in for CaneSport Live COTTON BOWL VICTORY OVER OHIO STATE EDITION?
CaneSport Live was broadcast last night at 8 p.m. (EDT) with a special Cotton Bowl edition with CaneSport Publisher Gary Ferman, Bruce Warner, Lamar Thomas and the Canes Nation. Be sure to tune in if you missed it!
Miami Football Transfer Watch With Portal Open For Business: Where the Hurricanes Need Help Most
The transfer portal two-week window opens today, and the Miami Hurricanes are expected to be involved chasing top talent. As a refresher, Mario Cristobal has taken double-digit portal additions each of his first four years. With the roster built up fairly well through recruiting, could this be the first cycle that there will be fewer? We take a closer look at the needs, position by position.
5 headlines Miami Hurricanes want to see … and just might see … in 2026
As 2025 has now turned to 2026, Hurricanes fans should have major hope for all three major sports programs. Today we are sharing five bold Miami Hurricanes predictions for the coming year.
Pitching For You
Mail Call
