Jan. 21, 2026

OPINION: Miami Hurricanes Are Built To Survive The Heavy Personnel Losses After Run To National Title Game

After a run to the national title game, CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman looks at where the Miami Hurricanes go from here.

Gary Ferman answers all your post-Indiana questions

Miami lost a heartbreaker on Monday night, and CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman takes on all your questions about the game and the program.

CaneSport Rewind: CaneSport Live post-national title game show

CaneSport Live is broadcast Tuesday nights during the season at 8 p.m. (EDT) with CaneSport Publisher Gary Ferman, Matt Shodell, Bruce Warner and the Canes Nation, but we had a special edition last night and you can still listen in.

Miami Hurricanes’ QB Future Could Hinge on Duke Lawsuit Involving Transfer Target Darian Mensah … With Judge Requiring He Go In Portal

For Miami Hurricanes fans focused on the national title chase … well, now it’s time to turn your focus in another direction. The future. And perhaps a lot of Miami’s 2026 success might just hinge on what happens and Duke … and in the courts. Because with the Canes reportedly on the verge of grabbing Duke standout QB Darian Mensah, who announced Friday he was going in the transfer portal, the Blue Devils now are fighting to stop that from happening. The way the process works, as Xavier Lucas can probably tell you, is that a team is required to put a player in the portal within 48 hours of receiving his paperwork. But, as we saw with Lucas, sometimes programs refuse to do so.

Inside Story: Emory Williams Expected To Transfer To East Carolina After 3 Years at Miami

Emory Williams is going into the transfer portal … and is expected to wind up at East Carolina. After serving as the Miami Hurricanes No. 2 QB the last two seasons behind first Cam Ward and then Carson Beck … and getting some opportunities three years ago as a true freshman … Williams is moving on.

Damon Wilson wraps up Miami visit today

Miami is expected to be more selective with its transfer portal additions this year than in years past, and one of its biggest portal priorities will prepare for Day 2 of his official visit Wednesday. Miami hosted Missouri EDGE transfer and No. 6-ranked transfer portal prospect Damon Wilson II for the first day of his official visit Tuesday as the Hurricanes continue to push for the former five-star recruit and No. 3 EDGE in the portal. He spent about six hours on campus Tuesday but will spend more time at The U Wednesday.

Miami Hurricanes 2026: Ranking the 10 Players Who Need Breakout Seasons Next Year

Yes, we are looking ahead to the 2026 season, and there are several players that the team will need to step up next year that are somewhat unknowns or haven’t really broken out to this point. That’s what today’s column is about. And it’s going to be a must if the team is going to have a third double-digit win season and chase the national title once more.

Introducing CaneSport’s 30 for 30 v. 2026: Ranking the Miami Hurricanes top 30 players in 30 days that played 30 reps or more

Over the next 30 days we will look day by day at the key pieces that are currently on the Miami roster that played 30 or more reps of college ball this year, something that will help fans glean just where this Hurricanes program stands in its process of continuing to compete for national titles off Mario Cristobal‘s 5, 7 and back-to-back double-digit win seasons that led up to this year’s massive success. We introduce the series today.

Recruiting, recruiting, recruiting

The Hurricanes have handed out a handful of new offers ahead of the national championship Monday against Indiana. One of them went out to Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek unranked but fast-rising linebacker/EDGE defender James Austin, and we catch up with him.

We also have an update on Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson four-star 2027 quarterback Trent Seaborn. He has remained solid in his commitment to Alabama, but Miami hasn’t given up.

Pitching For You

