It's Jan. 28! What's Up, Miami Hurricanes Fans … Are U?
When it comes to newly added Miami QB Darian Mensah via Duke, there certainly are similarities to Cam Ward. We break them down....
CaneSport is taking a closer look, position by position, at where things stand for Miami off the national title run. Today’s focus: RB....
We are ranking the top Miami players with 30 or more reps and seeing how they stack up. We are at No. 24, Marty Brown....
The Miami Hurricanes recruited Conrad Hussey in the Class of 2023 out of St. Thomas High School, and now he's a Cane....
Cam Ward. Carson Beck. Darian Mensah. The Duke quarterback has chosen Miami in a massive pickup for the Canes....
Duke QB Darian Mensah is free to attend the school of his choosing with legal wranging in the past. It's expected to be Miami....
The Miami Hurricanes football was released, and we rank the opponents from easiest to hardest ... with explanations....
CaneSport is taking a closer look, position by position, at where things stand for Miami off the national title run. Today’s focus: Quarterback....
We are ranking the top Miami players with 30 or more reps and seeing how they stack up. We are at No. 25, Cam Vaughn....
Every day is a great day for Miami Hurricanes fans. Okay, fine, not EVERY day. But it's always a big news day here at CaneSport....
The Miami Hurricanes football schedule has been released, and we have your dates and a breakdown of the opponents....
Former Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Leonard Taylor III made the play of his life for the Patriots on Sunday....
The Miami Hurricanes have a lot of pieces to replace after the run to the national title game, and we take a closer look....
We are ranking the top Miami players with 30 or more reps and seeing how they stack up. We are at No. 26, Daylyn Upshaw....
Today we are taking a closer look at the Miami Hurricanes defensive depth chart next season as UM looks to keep things rolling....
We are ranking the top Miami players with 30 or more reps and seeing how they stack up. We are at No. 27, Joshua Moore....
Versatile Nebraska sophomore defensive lineman Keona Davis visited Miami Jan. 15 and now has chosen the Canes....
Today we are taking a closer look at the Miami Hurricanes offensive depth chart next season as UM looks to keep things rolling....
We are ranking the top Miami players with 30 or more reps and seeing how they stack up. We are at No. 28, Ethan O’Connor....
Miami chased several offensive tackle prospects this portal season. And now UM has landed one: Georgia’s Jamal Meriweather....
Today is our look at Miami's production on defense, including how much is lost and how much returns....
We are ranking the top Miami players with 30 or more reps and seeing how they stack up. We are at No. 29, Kamal Bonner....
Miami has landed a massive playmaker in Missouri transfer DE Damon Wilson. The former five-star picked the Canes over Alabama, LSU and Texas Tech....