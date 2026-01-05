SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

Jan. 5, 2026

Gary Ferman column: The Quiet Flexibility of Shannon Dawson managed Miami’s Offensive Evolution and could drive a Fiesta Bowl victory

You won’t see Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson nominated for the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach. He won’t be on the list for any Offensive Coordinator of the year plaques either, if those even exist. But Dawson quietly has had a very interesting and high-quality year as the pilot of the Canes offense that will roll into Phoenix this week for Thursday’s college football playoff semifinal against Ole Miss, hopefully ready for a shootout against a high-octane Rebel offense. Gary Ferman shares his thoughts.

Miami Hurricanes vs. Ole Miss: Who Has the Roster Edge in the Fiesta Bowl Showdown?

Today it’s time to take a look at how the overall rosters match up against each other heading into the Fiesta Bowl. In other words, who has the edge talent-wise at each position, Miami or Ole Miss?

FILM STUDY: Strength on Strength … Breaking Down Miami’s Elite Defense vs Ole Miss’ No. 2-Ranked Explosive Offense

Miami hasn’t faced as explosive an offense top to bottom as Ole Miss all year. We take a closer look.

Coach & player talk heading into Fiesta Bowl

Don’t miss what coaches Mario Cristobal, Shannon Dawson and Corey Hetherman were talking about over the weekend looking ahead to the massive Ole Miss challenge. We also have input from several players – don’t miss what QB Carson Beck, nickel Keionte Scott, WR CJ Daniels and Cane OL James Brockermeyer and Anez Cooper are talking about.

Oh, and did we mention yet that we also have video from the practice field? Check that out as well.

Chaos in Oxford? The latest on Ole Miss’ coaching situation and how it can impact Miami as Fiesta Bowl prep begins

Several key assistant coaches who are now under contract to join former Coach Lane Kiffin at LSU were under orders to report to Baton Rouge early Friday morning … and Ole Miss could be without many or all of these coaches when it travels to Phoenix Tuesday. We take a closer look.

Also don’t miss seeing what replacement coach Pete Golding had to say about the chaos. And we have feedback from the Ole Miss offense heading into the game as well.

Miami Hurricanes Eligibility Tracker Reveals Fewer Portal Needs, Strong Young Core for 2026

A closer look at our updated eligibility tracker for 2026 shows transfer addition needs and the state of this Miami program.

This morning we also take a closer look at the offense and what we might see on that side of the ball in 2026.

How the Transfer Portal Fueled Miami’s Rise: Inside Mario Cristobal’s Hit Rate at UM

The Miami Hurricanes continue to work the transfer portal, which opened Jan. 2 for two weeks, and Mario Cristobal had bigtime success these last two cycles in particular stacking talent. So as we continue to monitor what comes in this transfer portal window, we’ll see what improvements are made to the Cane roster. We take a look at Cristobal’s portal work since he arrived at UM and how it’s impacted the program.

Gary Ferman answers all your questions with the Fiesta Bowl prep ongoing and the portal open

Yes, there’s a lot going on. Miami is in the midst of Ole Miss prep. The transfer portal is open. A national title is at stake. CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman answers all your questions.

Recruiting, recruiting, recruiting

The Miami Hurricanes nabbed the top-ranked offensive lineman in the 2026 cycle and are in prime position to do so again in 2027. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) offensive tackle Mark Matthews, ranked by Rivals as the No. 2 overall player in the nation, thinks extremely highly of Miami at this stage of his process.

