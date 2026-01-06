SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

FOLLOW BREAKING MIAMI HURRICANES NEWS: SIGN UP FOR THE CANESPORT NEWSLETTER

CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

Jan. 6, 2026

Mark Fletcher’s Physical Running Could Set Tone for Miami Hurricanes Against Ole Miss

The Miami Hurricanes’ power run game in the playoffs has been mostly on the back of RB Mark Fletcher, who has run for 172 and 90 yards in the two wins. He’s been powerful, hit holes hard and has kept the chains moving and the clock churning. Fletcher was part of the tough times at Miami with rough seasons … and now the run (pardon the pun) to the Fiesta Bowl to face Ole Miss on Thursday night. We catch up with him.

Plus check out our weekly Canes In The NFL feature.

One Win from the Title Game: A Personnel Breakdown of Ole Miss vs. Miami

With just about 48 hours until Miami faces 13-1 Ole Miss with oh, just the national title game on the line, there is little doubting just what the Canes are up against in the Fiesta Bowl. Mississippi is a team that might have spent some time with about half a coaching staff … including replacement head coach / defensive coordinator Pete Golding taking over with Lane Kiffin off to LSU … but talent is talent. And they have it in droves. Especially on the offensive side, with the nation’s No. 2 offense. We take a closer look at the upcoming challenge.

Miami Hurricanes 2026 Defense Outlook: Portal Targets, Key Returners and What’s Next After the Fiesta Bowl

Yesterday we looked at the offense. Now it’s the defense’s turn. With the portal open and the Fiesta Bowl upcoming we look at the 2026 Miami defense, what’s back and the needs.

Transfer Portal Tracker: Where Miami Hurricanes Stand With Targets

Miami is hard at work adding more talent for the 2026 season, and CaneSport has your transfer portal tracker that we will keep updated with the latest information.

Your Source For Fiesta Bowl Coverage

The Miami Hurricanes are set to face Ole Miss Jan. 8 in the Fiesta Bowl with the national title game on the line, and CaneSport has you covered. Here’s a directory of all of our content for you.

All-American Bowl week coverage

CaneSport is back in the Lone Star State for the fourth straight year to get an early glimpse at Miami recruiting targets in next year’s class. Here’s who we’ll be looking at during this week’s Navy All-American Bowl festivities before the game Saturday at 1 p.m. EST on NBC.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. And we’ll throw in a year subscription to The Athletic with an annual CaneSport subscription. So get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

Quick Hitters

Stay tuned as it’s media day later this afternoon and we’ll have updates with the coaches and players. Have a great day and Go Canes!

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

• Check us out on Facebook

Advertise with us. Email [email protected]