CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

Jan. 7, 2026

Full Miami-Ole Miss Media Day coverage

CaneSport was on site for the Fiesta Bowl’s Media Day. Don’t miss everything your Canes were talking about, as we had interviews with QB Carson Beck, DB Keionte Scott, DL Akheem Mesidor, offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson and defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman. Want the Ohio State side of things? We have that for you as well.

More player chatter:

A year ago Jakobe Thomas was a backup safety at Tennessee looking for a fresh start. It’s safe to say he got what he was looking for … and more … at Miami. Thomas has been an integral part of the Hurricanes’ success this season, starting and starring in Corey Hetherman’s defense. We catch up with him heading into the Fiesta Bowl.

We also have a feature linebacker Wesley Bissainthe. He has seen the lows to the highs during Mario Cristobal’s tenure. The lowest moment? Probably that 2022 loss to Middle Tennessee.

CaneSport Right Now: Live From The Fiesta Bowl

CaneSport Publisher was Live From The Fiesta Bowl on Tuesday afternoon giving you his perspective with Miami set to face off against Ole Miss with a national title game berth on the line.

Observations from Day 1 of All-American Bowl practices

CaneSport is in San Antonio, Tx. for the fourth-straight year covering the Navy All-American Bowl. Here are our observations from the first day of practices.

We also have an update on Venice (Fla.) top-200 Miami EDGE signee Asharri Charles, who made the most of his moment in the spotlight Tuesday.

Transfer Portal Tracker: Where Miami Hurricanes Stand With Targets

Miami is hard at work adding more talent for the 2026 season, and CaneSport has your transfer portal tracker that we will keep updated with the latest information.

Your Source For Fiesta Bowl Coverage

The Miami Hurricanes are set to face Ole Miss Jan. 8 in the Fiesta Bowl with the national title game on the line, and CaneSport has you covered. Here’s a directory of all of our content for you.

Pitching For You

Mail Call

Quick Hitters

Stay tuned later this afternoon as we’ll be catching up with the head coaches of both teams with the Fiesta Bowl around the corner. Have a great day and Go Canes!

