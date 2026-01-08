SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

Jan. 8, 2026

5 Keys To The Fiesta Bowl … The Miami Hurricanes Recipe for Victory Tonight

Ole Miss is the next challenge in Miami’s quest for a national title. And your five keys to tonight’s’ game are here!

Also get all your Miami Hurricanes notes heading into the game.

Ole Miss puts finishing touches on game prep vs. Miami in CFP

Pregame questions and answers with Gary Ferman

The Miami Hurricanes are set to face off against Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl, and CaneSport Publisher Gary Ferman is here to take on all your questions.

CaneSport Right Now: Live From The Fiesta Bowl

CaneSport Publisher was Live From The Fiesta Bowl on Wednesday giving you his perspective with Miami set to face off against Ole Miss with a national title game berth on the line.

Mario Cristobal, Pete Golding share final messages before Fiesta Bowl

The Fiesta Bowl is tonight, and don’t miss everything the coaches are talking about in advance of it.

U Bet CaneSport Fiesta Bowl Edition with Lee Sterling: An inside look at the Miami Hurricanes and the playoffs from a betting standpoint

Renowned local handicapper Lee Sterling breaks down the University of Miami-Ole Miss Fiesta Bowl game and the other top college contest Indiana vs. Oregon.

Miami vs. Ole Miss: Hurricanes RB Mark Fletcher Embraces the Moment and the Hate

For RB Mark Fletcher, it’s just special to be at this point with this program, having been at UM through the tough times prior to the 10-win seasons. We catch up with him in Arizona.

Transfer Portal Tracker: Where Miami Hurricanes Stand With Targets

Miami is hard at work adding more talent for the 2026 season, and CaneSport has your transfer portal tracker that we will keep updated with the latest information.

Your Source For Fiesta Bowl Coverage

The Miami Hurricanes are set to face Ole Miss Jan. 8 in the Fiesta Bowl with the national title game on the line, and CaneSport has you covered. Here’s a directory of all of our content for you.

Takeaways from Miami’s 81-77 win over Wake Forest

Thanks to key late-game execution on both ends of the floor, Miami ended its 16-game ACC road losing streak on Wednesday night, defeating Wake Forest 81-77. We have your takeaways off the win.

Recruiting, recruiting, recruiting

Our Stephen Wagner is at Navy All-American Bowl practices, and we have updates for you, including his observations from Day 2 of practice and a scout’s take on how Miami signee Keshawn Stancil is looking.

Other updates:

Alabama, Washington, Ohio State, USC and Nebraska may be Los Angeles (Calif.) Mater Dei top-100 cornerback Aaryn Washington’s top five schools heading into his commitment Saturday, but Miami has kept in touch with the No. 80 overall prospect and No. 9 cornerback in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Miami has kept its foot on the gas for Miami (Fla.) Carol City top-25 receiver Nick Lennear for several years. His thoughts?

Pitching For You

Mail Call

Quick Hitters

We will have massive post-game coverage to check out including columns, analysis and what the team is saying off the Fiesta Bowl. Till then have a great day and Go Canes!

