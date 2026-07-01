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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

July 1, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Gary & Matt what are your … Posted by mathewgutierrez: 2026 Season Predictions for the entire athletic department?

CaneSport’s Response: Okay, we did respond with our predictions for part of the entire athletic department. And here’s what Gary said – “Football NC contender, Basketball Tournament team, Baseball ????”. Matt’s take – “Miami 40 percent chance of making title game, 80 percent chance of winning ACC title, Basketball top 5 in ACC, sweet 16, Baseball still gonna struggle but will make regionals.” Now, as normsmith responded to Matt, “Only 40%.” Well, yeah. Because there are like 100 plus other teams so that percentage actually is REALLY high. It leaves a 60 percent chance for ANY other team in the country to win it. So I am as optimistic as I’ve ever been about this program … fine, since 2003 or so. Things really are looking up for football! Basketball should be really good, and then baseball is finding its way a bit. But it’s Great … To Be … A Miami Hurricane. At least in the preseason.

Doctor’s Orders: ACC Revenge Tour Starts Here

ACC payback tour? Miami joined the ACC despite objections from Duke and North Carolina. Now, 22 years later, the Hurricanes have a chance to settle old scores on the field in 2026. Dr. Justin Classey shares his perspective.

Miami’s Recruiting Surge Continues with Elite WR Commit

Miami kept the recruiting momentum rolling yesterday, landing Rivals300 WR Eli Woodard out of Temecula Chaparral. We had that breaking news plus the national take of Rivals VP of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong, a film study analysis of Woodard and what his commitment means for the Canes. We also update where the Canes stand in the national recruiting rankings. So don’t miss all that coverage.

State of The U: LB Room Full of Questions

Mo Toure is the sure thing, but almost everything else at linebacker is up for grabs. Can Chase Smith, Kamal Bonner or a young breakout give Miami enough answers? We take a closer look.

Top 50: Fletcher Powers In at No. 4

Mark Fletcher finished last season like a superstar and enters 2026 as one of the ACC’s premier backs. Another 1,000-yard campaign looks well within reach for Miami’s workhorse.

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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