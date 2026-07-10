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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

July 10, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Love all the ND Preseason Hype! … Posted by Here Come the Canes: I absolutely love all the ND preseason hype! Reminds me of TX and Penn St last year. All the preseason hype is that “CJ Carr is the greatest QB in all of CFB all the sudden, and ND is the best team in America according to the polls…in addition to OSU, UGA, Oregon, etc…”. We are completely being slept on after beating ND, A&M, OSU, and Ole Miss last year. Can’t wait for the season!

CaneSport’s Response: This thread got A LOT of action in Gary Ferman’s War Room, and perhaps the response we liked most came from raccou, who simply wrote “nd always gets the hype.” So true, right? Our take? We would argue at this point of an offseason that Miami has the most hype it’s had since 2002. Notre Dame is probably a bit more used to the realistic national title chase preseason hype than the current Canes … and I’m not sure hype for either team will really be a difference when it comes to on-field performance. If one of these teams BELIEVES the hype then yeah, a loss that shouldn’t happen could pop up if players aren’t preparing to their peak efficiency each and every day/week. That’s why Mario Cristobal is always stressing the rat poison and telling his players to tune out the outside noise. He knows if a team with the talent level of Miami can do that, good things will happen. Notre Dame knows the same thing. So I’d call the preseason hype for both teams somewhat a wash.

Game 3 Preview: Friday Night Trap? Wake Awaits Miami

Wake Forest won’t wow anyone with star power, but a veteran defense and dual-threat quarterback Gio Lopez make this Friday night road trip a much tougher test than Miami fans might expect.

July Questions and Answers

Fall camp is less than a month away, and CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman is here to answer all your questions.

Ranking Miami’s Hot 11 Fresh Faces

Miami’s offseason makeover is loaded with impact talent, but one newcomer stands above the rest. From Darian Mensah to Jackson Cantwell, these are the 11 fresh faces poised to shape 2026.

EA Sports College Football 27 is here, and Miami checks in as a powerhouse. See how every Hurricane is rated, from 96 OVR superstar Malachi Toney to the deepest roster rankings.

‘Brotherhood’ Seals Deal: Dawson All In With Miami

Miami’s 2027 recruiting class keeps building momentum as Santaluces EDGE Jayvon Dawson explains why the Hurricanes’ brotherhood, Jason Taylor’s mentorship and Mario Cristobal’s vision made UM the perfect fit.

Breakout Time for Samson Okunlola?

Samson Okunlola has waited three years for this opportunity. Now the former five-star is expected to anchor Miami’s rebuilt offensive line and finally deliver on his enormous potential.

Future Canes Watch: Early Season Games You Can’t Miss

From Brysen Wright vs. Sherrod Gourdine to Asher Ghioto’s showdown in Jacksonville, these early-season games provide a first look at future stars and key Miami recruiting targets.

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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