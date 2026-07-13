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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

July 13, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Coaching stability … Posted by gammda: One thing that should be highlighted about Mario is that Miami is his dream job and he has never indicated he would leave for the NFL or another college. He has been here for 4 years which is already the 4-5 year tenures of Schnellnberger, JJ ,Erickson and Davis. The stability of having a successful coach with a strong system and culture in place will pay off in all areas until he retires. We had 11 coaches over the last 43 years if you include interim coaches. Now with alignment of the administration,resurgence of the brand and strong/stable coaching, I think we should be in great shape for the next 20+ years.

CaneSport’s Response: This is so on point, and it’s not talked about enough, so thank you gammda. And you perhaps didn’t stress this, but having a lot of the assistant coaches in place for decent periods of time also breeds familiarity with systems and lets older players coach up younger players instead of them all trying to learn something new together in a set time frame. Guys like Alex Mirabal and Jason Taylor have been such major guys coaching here multiple years in the trenches, and you see how those are the spots that really paved the way for Miami’s success last year. Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson has been here multiple years, of course, and DC Corey Hetherman had a great Year 1 with a defense that isn’t overly difficult to learn … and now he can put some new layers onto it. And Cristobal is a Miami guy, period. He gave and gives his heart and soul for this program. So coaching-wise yeah, it’s a great situation for the program.

CaneSport Roundtable: The One Thing Holding Back Miami?

Miami’s offense is loaded with elite playmakers, but one question remains: can a rebuilt offensive line unlock a championship-level attack featuring Darian Mensah, Malachi Toney, Cooper Barkate and Mark Fletcher? CaneSport’s staff share their takes.

Game 6 Preview: Canes Face FSU Wildcard

The UM-FSU rivalry never loses its edge, but Miami enters this matchup with momentum while Florida State remains a mystery team relying heavily on portal additions for a potential turnaround.

Game 5 Preview: Death Valley Awaits the Canes

Clemson remains one of Miami’s toughest road tests, but major roster turnover gives the Hurricanes a golden opportunity to prove they’re now the ACC’s team to beat.

Game 4 Preview: Canes Should Cruise at Home vs. Chippewas

Central Michigan reached a bowl game last season, but massive roster turnover leaves the Chippewas badly overmatched against a Miami team that should control this matchup from start to finish.

Who Steps Up at Linebacker?

Miami’s starting linebackers are set, but the battle behind them is wide open. Several young Hurricanes have a golden opportunity to emerge as key contributors this season.

July Player Performance Index

CaneSport is breaking down the top 25 Miami players on the roster based on projected production, and we had several inside looks over the weekend. … No. 20 on our July Player Performance Index: Marquise Lightfoot flashed elite pass-rushing ability last season. Now the challenge is becoming a complete defensive end capable of dominating against both the pass and the run. … Also on the list this weekend at No. 19: While Damon Wilson and Marquise Lightfoot generate sack hype, Armondo Blount may be the Hurricanes’ most important edge defender because of his ability to rush and stop the run. … And at No. 18 Jackson Cantwell arrived with sky-high expectations and somehow exceeded them. Miami’s true freshman phenom already looks ready to anchor the offensive line from Day 1.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent and there was plenty of feedback off the Crib Classic over the weekend.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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