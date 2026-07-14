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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

July 14, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

SEC teams to ACC? … Posted by Hootie1: There is the possibility of SEC defections to the ACC in 2030. There are several 3 and 4 loss teams in the SEC that might consider it an easier path to the CFP as ACC members. I thought this needed more discussion from the board. I don’t think ND will ever be a football member of any conference. And I’m hoping Miami gets an invite to the BIG. But, if the ACC remains a viable conference, who would be the likely defections?

CaneSport’s Response: Right now the SEC is getting all the buzz and preseason poll love, which helps those teams survive 2 losses in the regular season to make the playoffs (if you are ranked higher in the preseason than another conference’s eventual two-loss team, you are in better shape). The SEC also has more TV $ than the ACC per its contract. Now, with that said, the bottom half of SEC teams are struggling and can’t keep up with NIL spending. So does it make sense right now for top SEC teams to defect? Not at all. Does it makes sense for bottom half ones to try and go to a perceived “easier” conference and be competitive? Perhaps. But the TV revenue is really going to be the driver. When the ACC negotiates its new contract perhaps some of the SEC teams will be enticed to head to the ACC. And Miami could be a major target of some other conferences when they renegotiate their own TV deals. The bottom line is the Canes are in a good spot right now as the program can decide to stay or leave as new TV contracts get done over the next few years.

Miami vs. Media: Canes Ready for ACC Kickoff Spotlight

ACC Kickoff brings a new challenge for the Hurricanes: endless questions about championships, expectations and redemption. Miami’s stars will answer, but the focus stays on preparation and improvement.

Miami Climbs to No. 3 in National Recruiting Rankings

Miami’s 2027 recruiting class keeps climbing the national charts, jumping to No. 3 after big Rivals updates. Five-star Donte Wright’s rise and major moves from Eli Woodard and Jayvon Dawson fueled the surge.

Miami’s 2027 recruiting class saw major movement in the latest Rivals rankings, with Donte Wright rising into the national top four, Eli Woodard making a huge jump and Jayvon Dawson becoming a breakout star.

Miami Hunting for the Next Generation of Chess Pieces

Miami is hunting for the next generation of “chess pieces” on the recruiting trail, targeting elite athletes who can blur position lines and create matchup nightmares on both sides of the ball.

Game 7 Preview: Canes Ready to Pounce on Pitt

Miami’s Game 7 matchup with Pitt brings a talented Panthers squad to Hard Rock Stadium. The Canes will look to attack Pitt’s offensive line issues and secondary concerns with their explosive roster.

QB Turned Safety Jaxon Flowers Blossoming on Miami’s Radar

Jaxon Flowers’ move from backup quarterback to rising safety has sparked his recruitment. After earning Power Four offers, the 2028 Bolles standout says Miami’s culture and Will Harris’ coaching stand out.

Josh Moore Ready to Make His Big Move

Josh Moore has all the tools to become Miami’s next breakout receiver. The 6-foot-4 playmaker is battling for the No. 3 spot and could give the Canes a terrifying trio.

Five-Star Swagger: Nick Lennear Is All Cane

Nick Lennear’s commitment was more than a recruiting win — it was a culture statement. The five-star receiver chose home, family and a Miami program built around South Florida pride.

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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