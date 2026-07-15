SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

FOLLOW BREAKING MIAMI HURRICANES NEWS: SIGN UP FOR THE CANESPORT NEWSLETTER

CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

July 15, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Wake Forest … Posted by vivijane: Wake offense is not good….. There defense may be salty but they have not seen an offense like ours…. If we turn the ball over it could be close…. If we dont …. We blow them out…. And it may get ugly….

CaneSport’s Response: Okay, so this thread was my fault … yes, I do think Wake can be a dangerous team because the Demon Deacons have eight starters back off a pretty good defense and if some pieces come together on offense there could be a surprise here. Every year it seems an ACC team sort of rises pretty far above expectations, right? And the ingredients are here for this to be a decent team that could give Miami a run for its money in an early season night game on the road. Now, should and will Miami win this game? Certainly that’s a darn good bet on paper. But, again, if you read our preview here you can see some of the worry areas for UM when preparing for this matchup. Oh, and if you go down the vivijane thread, you’ll see most fans are dismissing Wake as an easy win. As advarkas says, “Zero reason Wake should beat this team outside of either poor coaching or a slew of unexpected injuries, which I suppose could happen.”

Breaking Down Miami’s First Battle With Bill Belichick

Miami heads to Chapel Hill for its first matchup against Bill Belichick-led North Carolina. The Tar Heels bring a revamped roster, strong defensive coaching and plenty of questions after a rough 2025 season.

ACC Kickoff Begins Today With Miami on Top

Miami arrives at ACC Kickoff as the conference favorite, signaling the Hurricanes’ return to the top. Now the focus shifts from rebuilding questions to championship expectations.

Crib Classic Takeaways: Elite Gunslingers Headed To Miami

Miami is securing an elite future quarterback room by combining top-tier high school commits, including Israel Abrams and rising star CJ Cypher, with emerging talent like Knox Annis, moving beyond relying solely on transfer portal veterans. The Hurricanes are pairing these national prospects with the gritty, intense playstyle of South Florida local recruits to build a dominant, high-upside offensive foundation.

Max Buchanan Ready to Make His Move at No. 16

Miami’s offensive line reload continues with Max Buchanan expected to step into a starting role at right guard. The sophomore has impressed coaches and could emerge as one of the ACC’s top interior linemen.

Rivals Rankings: Miami’s 2027 Class Gets Major Boost

Miami’s 2027 class got a major rankings boost as Eli Woodard and Jayvon Dawson skyrocketed, Donte Wright became the nation’s top corner, and more future Canes chase five-star status.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

• Check us out on Facebook

Advertise with us. Email [email protected]