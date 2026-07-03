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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

July 3, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

State of The U LB grade … Posted by 4210: I hope our LB play is better than C+ Matt. If you’re right we aren’t going as far as most of us anticipate. I’ve always liked the way Pruitt has looked and played in his limited reps. He looks very athletic. If he’s added weight I’m hopeful that he will be a player for us.

CaneSport’s Response: The above refers to our LB segment of the State of The U series, and yes I rated the position a C+ and gave it a grade last year of B+. Why the downgrade? Well, gone are the No. 2 and 3 guys here in Wesley Bissainthe and Raul Aguirre, and the team didn’t add anyone in the portal. The hope is Chase Smith can join Mo Toure as the two starters, but Smith has never broken out in five years and has struggled to stay healthy. Toure also has an injury history but clearly is outstanding when healthy. So unless a couple of young / inexperienced guys step up there are question marks here with depth/talent. Plus Toure and Smith struggle in coverage. Maybe Cam Pruitt can show out, that’s a hope. But I need to see it a bit more before I’ll believe it. The good news is I’m very high on the DL and secondary, so that can mask any LB deficiencies a bit.

State of The U Final Verdict: Mission Rebuilt

The verdict is in: After dissecting every angle of Mario Cristobal’s rebuild, the State of the U has gone from broken to booming. Miami isn’t “back”—it’s built to stay.

Recruiting Buzz: Jacobs, TE Targets & More

Miami isn’t giving up on five-star EDGE DJ Jacobs just yet. Plus, why two position groups remain worth watching and the intriguing NFL comparison for new receiver commit Eli Woodard.

Top 50 Countdown: Mensah Powers Quarterback U

Miami’s new QB1 checks in at No. 2 on CaneSport’s Top 50. Darian Mensah arrives with ACC title credentials, NFL buzz and the talent to keep Quarterback U rolling.

Matias Buying Into Miami

Zay Matias has been a familiar face at Miami’s summer camps, showcasing his pass-rush ability while building a relationship with the Hurricanes that could grow into something much bigger.

Camp Kings: My Top 5 June Standouts

EJ Holland spent June watching Miami’s camps firsthand, and these five prospects separated themselves from a loaded field with dominant performances, eye-popping traits and plenty of reasons for Canes fans to get excited.

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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