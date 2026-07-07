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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

July 7, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

I think Dunnigan is going to pleasantly surprise people. Many acknowledge his potential … Posted by Trust: but most won’t proclaim him an impact until they see it. I called it last summer that Bryce Fitzgerald had potential and should see a lot of reps…although I did not know he would be “that good”…same w Mali. I think Dunnigan will be a better overall safety than Bryce in year 1. And I love Bryce. And I think Poyser is undervalued because of a lack of INTs. But Dunnigan to me will be better than all. I think he plays similar amount of reps as Bryce last year with a similar impact, which will really fill in the production lost from Jakobe Thomas. Thomas to me was playing at an All American level last year right out the gate. Our safeties are gonna surprise people with how good they are. And the Dunnigan will be the biggest surprise. Any one else ready to cosign.

CaneSport’s Response: All trust in Trust. Because I certainly agree with much of the above. I watched Dunnigan in the spring and not only does he have the physical tools but he clearly was not intimidated one iota going up against veteran receivers. He picked up the defense quickly and has the athleticism and hard-hitting mentality to be a perfect piece in a Corey Hetherman defense. With that said, I don’t see him starting. I do see him having somewhat of a role similar to Bryce Fitzgerald last year getting significant reps at both nickel and safety, and he can be a spot starter if someone is banged up. Better than Bryce, as the OP says? Not ready to proclaim that. But Dunnigan has all the signs of being the next highly productive true freshman in a recent line that includes Francis Mauigoa, Rueben Bain, OJ Frederique, Malachi Toney, Fitzgerald and others.

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Miami’s Three Biggest Recruiting Heists

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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