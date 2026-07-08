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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

July 8, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Matt Plz Stop the Cheerleading/Get Critical … Posted by UdaMan: The non plus ultra praise you heap on our team on a daily basis is, respectfully, RAT POISON, because it only focuses on our team vs prior iterations HOWEVER PLENTY OF TEAMS ARE DOING/APPEARING JUST AS WELL AS US OR EVEN BETTER THAN US e.g., here is what Google AI says when you ask for top recruiting teams: “Texas A&M, Notre Dame, and Oregon hold the consensus top three recruiting classes in the current college football cycle. Texas A&M leads the team rankings, featuring an elite offensive line haul anchored by five-star prospect Mark Matthews. Oregon recently vaulted to third following a string of major July commitments” on an absolute basis of course we are improving; but your daily articles only focus on us vs prior years canes teams. PLS HELP US UNDERSTAND WHETHER WE ARE IMPROVING RELATIVE TO OTHER TEAMS.

CaneSport’s Response: An excellent post directed at someone named “Matt.” It’s unclear who that is, but he sounds like he thinks Miami is going to be really, really good this year. Okay, fine, it’s directed at me. And I do appreciate constructive criticism, especially since I always try to keep it “real,” which has led to some saying I’ve been too negative over the last two decades (I’d argue it was warranted). The UdaMan post is based mainly on a positive column I wrote this week titled “Miami’s Next Step: Becoming College Football’s Next Power.” But I want to make sure folks also understand UM is not a finished product. Nowhere close. I’ve never said this is the No. 1 team in the nation, because it’s not. Miami has to earn that. I’ve pointed in other analysis columns to issues with depth, to question marks on the OL, at LB and TE. Notre Dame is almost a touchdown favorite in the early odds of that game for a reason. I posted about the Ohio State magic number of 30.4 that Miami needs to reach to be in that echelon. With that said, I do still think that this year’s Miami Hurricanes are the best team it’s been and with the program in the best shape it’s been in 20 years. That’s just my opinion. If that’s rat poison, so be it. I am stating what I see and know from covering this team for more than two decades. Go Canes!

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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