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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

July 9, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

I’m really hoping that Mario done with the conservative crap … Posted by Ookie4prez: I don’t care if you have a good friendship or mutual respect for the other coach on the other side of the field, I don’t care what the perception might be of Miami running up a score. All I know is Mario needs to let this **** rip and put foot to *** every opportunity. No more of this letting up after getting a comfortable lead BS….

CaneSport’s Response: We get the notion behind the post, Ookie, because that was the Miami mentality back in the day, right? And I don’t think you need to worry about Mario having friendship or respect for anyone when it comes to winning football games. The letting up after getting a comfortable lead can be put on conservative play calling, certainly, and we agree especially on offense we can’t be seeing that. It also can be put on player mentality that Mario’s worked to eradicate. I think you’ll see a team this year that plays angry, if that makes sense, which means there really shouldn’t be letups. And if there are backups pushing starters, then the guys in the game won’t feel they can slack up for one second they’re in. As stated above, I am totally on board with aggressive offensive game plans given the talent on board there. Last year’s slower attack will only tend to keep games closer, in my opinion. On defense it will be interesting to see after losing some top talent if Corey Hetherman can call as aggressive a D as Miami had a year ago. And we will leave you with this response, courtesy of canes4life61: “The 1980s and 90s are over, that level of dominance is un achievable in modern college football. Mario has made some coaching blunders in his time here, he wouldn’t even debate you on that. But I do believe the man learns and doesn’t make the same mistake twice. Time will tell, I pray he can hang on to these coordinators and maybe get us 5-year run. I’m way too happy to be relevant again to be demanding of his coaching acumen.”

CaneSport Roundtable: The Next Record for Toney?

Malachi Toney already owns Miami’s freshman receiving records. Now the debate shifts to whether the sophomore sensation can chase down one of the most untouchable marks in Hurricanes history: Willis McGahee’s all-purpose yards record.

Virtual Canes Unleashed: Miami’s EA Sports Playbook Tested

The virtual Canes are ready to roll. From Mark Fletcher’s Wildcat dominance to Miami’s run-heavy attack, Dr. Justin Classey breaks down the new game and online strategy.

Gourdine Locked In: ‘It’s Going To Be A Blast’ At Miami

Hollywood DB Sherrod Gourdine has been all Miami since his commitment, and after an unforgettable official visit, the three-star nickel is ready to build chemistry with future teammates and enroll early.

Game 2 Preview: Rattlers Enter Canes’ Den

Quinn Gray begins rebuilding Florida A&M, but asking the Rattlers to upset a national title contender on four days’ rest is a monumental challenge. Miami should have the backups playing early.

Finally Chase Smith’s Time?

After six injury-filled seasons, Chase Smith finally appears ready for the starting job. Now the veteran linebacker gets his long-awaited opportunity to prove he can anchor Miami’s defense alongside Mo Toure.

Canes Building Early Buzz With Two 2028 Risers

Miami is already making noise in the 2028 cycle, with elite IMG linebacker Andre Alexander impressed by Corey Hetherman and offensive tackle Nijal Thigpen emerging as another in-state target.

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There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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