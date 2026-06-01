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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

June 1, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

GOAT VOTE … Irvin vs. Edgerrin … Posted by Shadowbxr: Irvin is the greatest Cane hands down, but not as a football player. He was a pivotal receiver during our greatest run and led the teams in TDs, but averaged like 4 catches a game. He has supported us like no other player and bleeds the U, but Edge (and many others) were better football players (it’s crazy to say since he is an all time great NFL receiver, but we have so many all time great players).

CaneSport’s Response: It’s interesting to see fans wrestle with whether to simply go based on what players did in their Miami careers … or do you also factor in NFL success and/or how much players come back and are around the program as well? For me it’s all about the Miami success while that player was here, but I get why Jimmy Graham, for instance, got 2 percent of the votes for TE GOAT even though he played just one season of football and barely passed 200 receiving yards. Each fan has to make up their own mind on how to structure their vote. May the Greatest Cane Win! We are closing in on it, as Irvin has moved to the finals and now fans are voting on who faces him – Ed Reed vs. Jerome Brown vs. Devin Hester.

The UM Alum Who Could Change The U

Miami’s AD search may be headed outside the traditional playbook, and UM alum Jim Frevola fits the mold of a modern sports business innovator. Gary Ferman explains why in this morning’s column.

Commit Time

Off a big OV weekend Miami landed a key commitment from DT Demarco Jenkins. We brought you that breaking news, a film analysis of his play and an analysis of what his commitment means for the program. Later yesterday Miami landed a second commitment from LB Noah Glover. We had that breaking news, a film study of him and a coach’s take of his game.

Massive Official Visit Weekend Recaps, Reactions

Aside from the commits UM had others on campus … the Miami Hurricanes hosted a massive list of talent for its first major official visit weekend, and we had all your feedback and insight. Don’t miss what 5-star Kaden Henderson was saying as we had a second update on him as well, plus Miami made strides with 5-star LSU EDGE commit Jaiden Bryant and we caught up with 5-star commit Nick Lennear off the visit, too. There was plenty of other news to check out off the OVs plus our wrapup that includes thoughts from other visitors. Plus there was a notebook with top prospects off the Mario Cristobal Camp.

Also check out what Miami QB commit Israel Abrams showed at the Elite 11 Finals. It was a wow.

Oh, and if you’re pressed for time? Well, we’ve got your Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Minute, Weekend Edition.

Fire JD? Or Fund the Program?

Miami baseball’s regional flameout has fans demanding answers, but the case for giving J.D. Arteaga one more year still exists. Matt Shodell takes a closer look.

Baseball Regionals Rough For Canes

While top recruits were getting sold on Miami, the Hurricanes were trying to earn their way to Super Regionals. Well, spoiler alert, it didn’t happen. We had all your coverage from the Gainesville Regional. Miami survived a massive rain delay to win game 1, got crushed in the late innings of Game 2 in a 22-10 loss to Florida, and then lost a 6-2 lead in the first elimination game to Troy.

Top 50

We continued our top 50 series over the weekend and into this morning – find out why we had LB Kamal Bonner at No. 34, WR Cam Vaughn 35th and fellow WR Dre Jacobs on his tail at No. 36.

Athlon Loves Miami’s CFP Chances

Athlon sees Miami as a CFP team again — and possibly the ACC’s best roster by a mile. We break it down.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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