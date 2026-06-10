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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

June 10, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Fun fact about THE U I didn’t know … Posted by eddiemac66: Life was crazy back then in SoFla. You have to realize NY and Boston have been in operation for over 300 years…. SoFla is a babe in the woods… Life here was HARSH…….. Crazy storms….insects…..flooding…..poor medical facilities…..few doctors…..people went to vets for minor things……. Roads were single lanes, rocky with stumps in the middle……. Old Cutler Road was a major dirt road thoroughfare.. People didnt live long here…..men died in their early to mid 60s…… Life in SoFla was a rural, rough frontier…..

CaneSport’s Response: Wait, so you’re saying life isn’t like that in South Florida now? We jest, we jest. There are no more crazy storms or insects or flooding. And it only feels like roads have stumps in the middle – it’s just bad drivers bumping you from behind at stop lights. Okay, fine. Times have changed. University of Miami history dates to its first classes in 1926, and the football program began play in 1936. My understanding is that UM actually started to build a football stadium on campus before a hurricane disrupted it … and construction never restarted. If not for that, perhaps we’d still have an on-campus stadium. Things have worked out pretty well regardless, of course. Oh, I just AI checked it and here’s what I got – “Dr. Bowman Ashe proposed a 50,000-seat on-campus venue and construction began on an 8,000-seat temporary facility, the devastating Great Miami Hurricane of September 1926 destroyed the site. This halted plans and inspired the team’s nickname.”

You’ve Got Questions, Ferman’s Got Answers

June is here, so you know what that means. That’s right, you guessed it! CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman is here to answer all your early summer questions.

Miami Crack the Top 10 in Title Odds—ACC Still Snubbed

The betting markets are buying into Miami in a big way, slotting the Hurricanes at No. 7 nationally with +1300 national title odds and strong playoff expectations.

Samson Okunlola Ready for Breakout?

The latest installment of the Top 50 breakdown highlights the rising importance of OL Samson Okunlola as Miami looks to stabilize a rebuilt front.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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