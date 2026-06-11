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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

June 11, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Alex Mirabel … small in stature BUT BIG in Coaching … Posted by UdaMan: im a big supporter of mirabal….i am in awe of how a little guy is able to understand so well and coach so well the big monsters…it is a unique asset that he has and should not be questioned.

CaneSport’s Response: For some perspective, the thread includes a Matrix Analytical Solutions rating system graphic that ranks the ACC OL coaches, with Mirabal first followed by Cal’s Famika Anae, SMU’s Garin Justice (a former Cane coach), Georgia Tech’s Allen Mogridge and NC State’s Garrett Tujague. What the rating doesn’t do is show the gap from No. 1 to No. 2, but we are here to tell you it’s large. Mirabal may be the best OL coach in the nation, not the ACC, so perhaps that will be Matrix’s next study. We also will note that his No. 1 rating is based on, per Matrix, “play-by-play offensive line performance on a per-play basis and adjusted for talent.” In other words, pretty subjective with the “adjusted for talent” part. But that’s okay, they got No. 1 on the list right. What is going to be really interesting is how Miami’s OL performs this coming season with three NFL draftees gone including first-rounder Francis Mauigoa. It’s the first time in three years Miami didn’t take a starting lineman out of the portal, so with four starters gone this will very much be a case of UM relying on the talent recruited by and developed by Mirabal and Mario Cristobal. They are renowned as the best in the business, so we don’t expect much drop-off from the OL that dominated down the stretch last season. And if that’s the case, watch out for this offense that has QB Darian Mensah after leading Duke to the ACC title, 1,000-yard receivers Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate, and 1,000-yard RB Mark Fletcher.

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You’ve Got Questions, Ferman’s Got Answers

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Top 50: O’Connor Gives Canes CB Luxury

Miami’s cornerback depth shines with Ethan O’Connor, a proven playmaker who would likely start for many ACC programs. Find out where he rates in our top 50 and why.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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