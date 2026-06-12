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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

June 12, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Record for this year? … Posted by SpongerCane: MOST PUMPED OFF SEASON IN YEARS! For good reason! Beat ND in South Bend…Clemson away…and pound fsu at home…with no hiccups and it’s on gentleman. O should be insane. And D will get after it. 12-0 for me..

CaneSport’s Response: I’m not sure why we play the games when we already can see what the team’s record will be based on your poll. Seriously, though, great idea! And shame on any Miami fan that picks 9-3. I decided to go with 11-1 just so I’ll be pleasantly surprised when the Canes go 12-0. Yes, I’m one of those people that doesn’t like to be disappointed so I set a low bar. I mean, if you go to the movies thinking it’s going to be great and it IS great, then it just met your expectations. But even if it winds up being very good and not great, you leave disappointed. I’m glass half full! Go Canes!

No secret sauce, just dirt and work

According to Mario Cristobal, there isn’t a secret sauce to UM’s success. Miami’s rise has come from trench play, development, and a relentless 1-0 mentality. He goes in-depth on numerous topics in this insightful interview.

Mock Draft Mania Hits Miami Again

The 2026 draft haul is history — now Miami already has multiple Canes showing up as potential 2027 first-round picks.

Top 50: Brown Chasing Another Strong Season

The Hurricanes know what Brown brings: power, reliability and a knack for finding the end zone. Find out where he rates on our top 50 and why.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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