SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

FOLLOW BREAKING MIAMI HURRICANES NEWS: SIGN UP FOR THE CANESPORT NEWSLETTER

CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

June 15, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Just for fun … Posted by Morales3255: Wow, we lost a lot of production, and it will not be easily replaced.

CaneSport’s Response: Yes, we are in Jeopardy! mode this morning. You got the answer before you got the question. And the question is: “What did Matt Shodell post recently that got that kind of reaction about lost production from Mr. 3255?: Well, funny you asked. Because it was, indeed, about lost production. More specifically: “Take a guess at the following and I’ll post the answer in the next response…. What percent of the sacks last year did Miami get from departing Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor Keionte Scott, Jakobe Thomas and Wesley Bissainthe? And then the same question when it comes to what percent of the team’s total those five guys had when it comes to tackles for loss and interceptions. Worth mentioning: They were five of the team’s top seven tacklers last year. Miami is reloading, of course, but it’s a lot of production gone.” We’ll now give you a chance to put in your guesses. Time’s up … Your answers: They combined for 33.5 sacks (67 percent of UM’s total), 53 tackles for loss (52 percent of the total) and eight interceptions (50 percent of the total). That is, indeed, a lot for Miami’s defense to make up. So it’ll be interesting to see how Corey Hetherman puts the piece together to do it, and certainly portal additions Damon Wilson, Omar Thornton and perhaps also DE/DT Keona Davis are going to be a big part of it along with the homegrown talent.

Massive New Commit

There was a big new commitment with S Andre Hyppolite coming on board. We had that breaking news, what the addition means for Miami, a film study, ranking class update and coach’s take. Yes, we had you fully covered wtih that and all the other recruiting news coming out of the weekend.

Dennis Smith Reveals The Canes Formula

Dennis Smith pulls back the curtain on Miami’s rise, explaining how recruiting, retention and relentless work helped turn the Canes into title contenders.

5 Miami Hurricanes With Rising Expectations in 2026

Miami needs these five players to elevate their games as the Hurricanes chase ACC and national title goals.

Top 50 Countdown

Yes, we continued our top 50 over the weekend and into this morning. Jordan Lyle checks in at No. 22 as Miami hopes a healthy season unlocks the potential he flashed as a freshman. Keona Davis checks in at No. 21 in Miami’s Top 50 after transferring from Nebraska and adding versatility to the defensive line. And at No. 20 safety Bryce Fitzgerald is poised for a breakout year after emerging as one of the ACC’s top young defenders.

Marty Brown Talks Brotherhood, Big Goals

Marty Brown opens up about Miami’s loaded RB room, leadership goals and the brotherhood that fuels the Hurricanes’ backfield.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

• Check us out on Facebook

Advertise with us. Email [email protected]