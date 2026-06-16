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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

June 16, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

If you could pick one potential break out player on both sides of the ball, that ppl know they are good, but maybe … Posted by Trust: Not know just how good they can be (ala Malachi Toney…thanks to all the slot transfers that turned us down)…who would you pick? I got Jordan Lyle and Armando Blount. Predicting both to have close to MVP type seasons! Or at least strong seasons. Who you got?

CaneSport’s Response: This is a great topic, and of course it got a lot of responses. For this reporter? I wish I could pick more than one, but I’ve got Josh Moore on offense and (yes, Trust, I agree with you!) Blount on defense. Moore has the most massive upside I’ve seen in a Miami receiver in a long time and there’s a reason some compare him to a young Andre Johnson with his mix of size, speed and physicality. That’s a stacked WR room, but there’s a reason he was the third starter this spring. And Blount is an easy one for me because all the buzz at end on the outside seems to surround Damon Wilson, for good reason as one of the nation’s top returning sack guys, and Marquise Lightfoot after he averaged more QB pressures per pass rush rep last year than Rueben Bain or Akheem Mesidor. For whatever reason people don’t seem to be talking about Blount as much, and I actually think Blount will start and is in line for a really big season given he’s the only DE I see on the roster that is really adept at BOTH pass rushing and setting the edge. There’s more of Akheem Mesidor and Rueben Bain in him than a lot of people are saying compared to the other ends on the roster except perhaps Hayden Lowe, who we’ll see what happens with him this fall after he’s been dealing with some personal issues. Oh, and if you want Gary Ferman’s take, he went with Daylyn Upshaw and Blount. So sort of similar with the WR room and DE room picked out. Fans’ other nominations went to guys like Max Buchanan, Herbert Scroggins, Lightfoot and Samson Okunlola.

State Of The U: From Chaos To Contender

The 2022 recruiting class produced a few stars, but massive attrition explains why Miami leaned so heavily on the portal. Our State of the U series today looks at the class that Manny Diaz began and Mario Cristobal finished, and how it panned out.

CaneSport Roundtable: Canes D Flying Under the Radar?

Reload or rebuild on defense? Miami must replace four NFL Draft picks, but confidence remains high in the next wave of defensive talent. Can this year’s D be better than advertised? Gary Ferman, Matt Shodell and Luke Chaney make their arguments. Who do you agree with?

Harvard Brain, Miami Game

From Harvard to Duke to The U, Cooper Barkate brings brains, production and chemistry with quarterback Darian Mensah to Miami’s offense. Find out what he’s talking about.

Top 50: Can Josh Moore Become Miami’s Next Breakout WR?

The production isn’t there yet, but the potential is. Josh Moore checks in at No. 19 in our top 50 thanks to elite traits and breakout-star upside.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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