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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

June 18, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Good for Joe Echevarria … Posted by VeroWright: So relieved to read that article! Finally, publicly stating our opinion on the subject of the future. In the past all we heard was we are happy to be in the ACC. Should be fun to watch and hope we keep the momentum….

CaneSport’s Response: First off, the article referenced was based on Miami President Joe Echevarria’s interview on WQAM. And it was very story-worthy for multiple reasons, from his talk about the football, basketball and baseball programs plus NIL. But what really caught everyone’s eye, including this reporter, was this quote: “We as a University are playing for the next contract, are not playing for the one we’re in,” Echevarria said. “So however the realignments occur, whatever may occur, we are going to be invited where the leading one is. They won’t leave us out. We’ll be far too relevant and too big a brand. We were the second most watched program on media last year, had 131 million watch us. When we win, people watch us more than they watch most programs. We have a strategy, are playing for the next contract. We plan on The U being invited where the best of the best compete. That’s the objective of the University of Miami.” In other words, the ACC has been warned. Miami has to look out for itself. Kudos to a Miami President who tells it like it is … and like it should be. There was a lot of reaction to his words, and you can review it all in Gary Ferman’s War Room.

Summer Camp

Miami held its final camp of the summer, and it included commits and some top rising prospects. We had your news coming out of it. That includes eye catchers, top performers & more, feedback from 5-star WR Brysen Wright, the nation’s No. 1 ranked 2028 recruit. And we have your intel from the camp as well plus your notes and observations.

ACC Today, Bigger Stage Tomorrow?

Joe Echevarria says Miami is all-in on the ACC for now, but The U is already positioning itself for whatever conference shakeup comes next. His very candid take is here.

Cristobal’s Formula Clicked

The 2024 class was the turning point. Cam Ward and a loaded transfer haul jump-started Miami’s rise, while young stars like Justin Scott and OJ Frederique became the foundation for the future. We take a closer look in today’s State of the U series.

Is Barkate Miami’s Biggest Portal Prize Not Named Mensah?

The Barkate buzz is real. His chemistry with Mensah and ability to get open have impressed everyone, but not everyone thinks he’s Miami’s biggest portal addition not named Darian Mensah. Find out our take in this CaneSport Roundtable series.

The Freshman Everyone’s Talking About

The hype is real. Freshman tackle Jackson Cantwell checks in at No. 17 on our Miami Hurricanes Top 50 Countdown, but his talent is so rare he could finish the season looking like a top-five player on the roster.

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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