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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

June 19, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Shannon Dawson … Posted by Kimzkr: Going into year 4 , year 1 was bad , very bad ( but he had no QB ). Year 2 with Cam , there was no way to mess that up. Year 3 , he had Beck and co … we had lots of lulls on O last year. Year 4 , he has Mensah , Malachi … will be similar to Cam year. I still have very little idea of him as a coach. Someone please show me the light …. I’m at a loss.

CaneSport’s Response: Interesting post, because Dawson is probably the most polarizing coach when it comes to fans that either like how he runs the offense or don’t like it. Last year he was taken to task for being pretty conservative, with a lot of checkdown passes, not a lot of real exciting plays until he got Malachi Toney more involved, and a lot of A and B gap runs. But you know what? As you look at it, maybe that’s how Miami got to the title game – “boring” offense that ranked No. 46 in total yards combined with a top 5 defense. The year before we agree, it was the Cam Ward offense, and the QB put a lot on his own shoulders with the scramble drill that really didn’t need a lot of coaching. This year might be a bit more defining, as there is no reason this should not be a top 5 or top 10 attack given Darian Mensah, a pair of 1,000-yard receivers and a 1,000-yard running back. In fact, we can’t remember this talented an offense skill position-wise dating back over two decades. So there will be no excuses for Dawson not to open things up and have a high-powered attack. Let’s withhold judgment till we see how it progresses.

Three Stripes Closing In On Extension

Miami’s apparel deal is nearing decision time, and while Nike has name recognition, adidas appears firmly in control thanks to bigger money, NIL opportunities, and deep South Florida roots. CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman takes a closer look.

State of The U: Portal Power, Freshman Fire … Inside Miami’s 2025 Class

The transfers delivered immediate results, but freshmen like Malachi Toney and Bryce Fitzgerald showed the future of the program is already here. We continue our State of The U series with a look inside the 2025 class.

Top 50: Poyser Poised for a Big Leap

As our top 50 continues to count down, Zechariah Poyser enters 2026 as Miami’s veteran safety leader, with expectations soaring after a strong debut season.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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