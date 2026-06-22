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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

June 22, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Toney … Posted by Peerless1616: What a beast!! Got this from the world wide web…. Pro Football Focus ranked UM’s Malachi Toney as the No. 1 yards-after-catch threat in the country. Of his 1,211 receiving yards last season, an ACC-best 841 came after the catch. His 33 missed tackles on receptions also led the nation, and he forced five more on rushing attempts. He gained 446 receiving yards on screen passes alone, the second most by any receiver since PFF began charting college football in 2014, trailing only Malachi Corley’s 2022 season for Western Kentucky. What’s more, Toney’s 285 yards after contact led all returning Power 4 receivers.

CaneSport’s Response: First off, thanks for calling the Internet by its birth name, “The World Wide Web.” Haven’t heard that one in a while, and probably anyone under the age of 25 wouldn’t know the term. It’s fitting, though, because, like The World Wide Web, Toney is a new phenomenon. Has anyone seen a Miami player who is as dominant as a true freshman while not just playing receiver but also running back, throwing TD passes and returning punts? Maybe this year he’ll add cornerback to his resume. We’re only sort of joking. Yes, Toney is special, and we didn’t really need all the World Wide Web facts to know that. But they are impressive, of course. The scary part? He looked even better this spring than he did last season. Can’t wait to see him in action this season in what should be a massively explosive attack.

Miami’s QB Future Looks Perfect

Miami QB commit Israel Abrams is already acting like the leader of the Hurricanes’ 2027 class — and with a perfect 24-0 record as a starter, it’s easy to see why. CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman shares his take.

State Of The U Series: 2026 Class Analysis & The Weight of Expectations

Our State of The U series continued over the weekend. Up first: The weight of expectations and how handling pressure defines Mario Cristobal. After leading Miami back to national prominence, the expectations—and the weight on his shoulders—have never been greater. We take a closer look. We also dive into the 2026 class as we continue to break down the classes that make up this year’s roster. Yes, Miami’s roster build is hitting a new gear. The 2026 class plus portal haul shows a more polished, impact-driven formula under Mario Cristobal.

Pick Your Poison Offense? Try All of Them

Miami’s offense is turning into a nightmare matchup. Shannon Dawson’s “pick your poison” attack now looks like a full buffet of elite weapons across the board. We break it down.

Miami Still Runs the RBU Game

The numbers don’t lie. Since the Super Bowl era began, Miami leads all schools in NFL rushing yards and touchdowns from running backs.

Top This

Our top 50 is winding down, and over the weekend we brought you several new updates. At No. 15, Max Buchanan is ready for the spotlight. After flashing promise as a freshman, the projected starting right guard looks poised to become Miami’s next breakout offensive lineman. … No. 14 Justin Scott is trending toward stardom. After taking over a starting role last season, the former five-star tackle looks ready for a breakout year in Miami’s defensive front. … No. 13 Armondo Blount? He’s ready for more. With Miami’s veteran edge rushers gone, the former five-star is primed for a major jump in production and playing time.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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