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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

June 23, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

#14 Justin Scott … Posted by HJ Cane: I think he’s in for a BIG year. Really came on last season. Much more active and disruptive. Extra attention will be paid to Moten leaving the door wide open for Scott. I like his trajectory. Very much inline with heralded DT’s in that as a freshman it’s a BIG adjustment to College ball. He took the step you want to see in his 2nd season. Another off season conditioning program, working on his skills, I expect a huge year.

CaneSport’s Response: The above No. 14 references our ongoing top 50 on the roster series, in which Scott did indeed rank at that spot. So good job HJ. We do agree with the premise, and Scott is a former 5-star with the potential to be a top 5 guy on this team. When he arrived he was lacking strength, and to his credit he worked relentlessly on that and we saw the dividends last season, especially the latter half of the year. With another offseason in the weight room he really could explode into a national player in his first full-time starting role this season. Hence why I posted in that thread “He might wind up better than Moten if he’s put on a lot of strength.” Don’t be surprised if at some point people start talking abut the DT combo of Scott/Ahmad Moten with similar respect to how they talked about DE combo Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor last year. Both Scott and Moten are being projected in some spots as 2027 first round NFL Draft picks. Stay tuned!

State of The U: Top 10? Miami Wants More

Miami enters 2026 ranked just outside the top five despite returning elite talent, adding impact transfers and coming off a national title game appearance. Is the national respect there yet? We discuss.

CaneSport Roundtable: Canes Chasing Another Sack Attack

Miami lost nearly two-thirds of last year’s sacks, but hopes Damon Wilson, Marquise Lightfoot, Armondo Blount, Justin Scott and Ahmad Moten can keep quarterbacks running for cover. We address the situation in this morning’s CaneSport Roundtable.

Canes Counting on Thornton Impact

Omar Thornton arrives from Boston College looking to fill a major void in Miami’s secondary, bringing proven production and position versatility. He’s our latest Top 50 Countdown nominee.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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