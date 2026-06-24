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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

June 24, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Devil’s Advocate … Posted by honeyiv: I plan on betting us (big, but that’s relative to bankroll) at 13-1 to win it all. But before I do, I want to run two scenarios to the Board and let me know your thoughts. Does Mensah lock onto Barkate in games and Toney gets frustrated. Deep threat. Who? Not Toney or Barkate. You are relying on Moore to develop and then there’s the young guy that Gary likes. But they have not done it yet. Not even vs a FAMU.

CaneSport’s Response: We are running the GOAT Vote winner story with Michael Irvin today, and yes Michael was nice enough to join us to talk about it. So we also figured it’s about time we have one of the GOAT message board posters in this section of the GM content item. honeyiv usually likes to post in the wee hours of the morning, but woke up especially early to make the above 10:39 p.m. contribution. There were numerous good responses, including ridsy87‘s “I think mensah will spread it around toney probably get 75 catches because he is more slot and safe throw while barkate gets 55 in 12 games” and Schnellys stache‘s “Maybe we have a deep threat, maybe we don’t; What I do know is that guys are gonna get loose because with our running game and Mali you can’t do anything but have guys in single coverage and people will get smoked.” As for our own take? First of all, the Shannon Dawson offense is going to predicate a lot on Toney getting the ball, and dating back to Dawson’s Houston days the slot receiver has always been the No. 1 target in his offense and it’s not even close. Plus Toney’s mental makeup doesn’t allow for that kind of issue. The deep threat? If they want that there’s not just Josh Moore, but also Dre Jacobs as a vertical threat, and Cam Vaughn has a knack for winning 50/50 balls down the field. Plus the freshmen arrivals have plenty of speed. We have zero concerns re the deep passing game … as long as Mensah gets time to throw.

GOAT Vote Winner In His Own Words: Michael Irvin Stands Above Them All

The Fan Favorite: Michael Irvin won CaneSport’s fan-voted GOAT series, earning the crown as the ultimate Miami Hurricane. He insists during his interview with us honoring his GOATness that he has the lowest physical skillset among UM greats but won through pure heart, will, and determination.

Top 50: The Last Starter Standing Up Front

Miami’s offensive line makeover starts with Matthew McCoy, the lone returning starter tasked with protecting the quarterback and guiding four new faces. Find out where he ranks on our top 50 and why.

State of The U: Canes Betting Big on Transfer Magic Again

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All About Recruiting

Jayvon Dawson’s parents say Miami stood out because of the genuine relationships, family atmosphere, and constant support from the coaching staff.

Expert Roundtable: Inside Miami’s battle with West Coast programs for Woodard

Miami once looked like the runaway favorite for Eli Woodard, but now Cal and UCLA have turned this recruitment into a three-team sprint to the finish.

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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