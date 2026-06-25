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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

June 25, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Miami strength of schedule weakness based on last year … Posted by Matahungwa: The issue with having this discussion now is that we don’t know if someone is good or not. There is so much volatility year to year with NIL, that teams like FSU, Clemson, VaTech, Pittsburgh, Duke, or even Wake could be anywhere from 4-8 to 10-2 type teams. You just don’t know. The stats suggests strongly that the only team that is close to Miami is ND, but who knows if James Franklin just gets lightening in a bottle at VaTech or if Clemson gets back on track, and we have to go to Death Valley. Preseason rankings are usually good for half of the teams we thought were good being terrible..

CaneSport’s Response: For perspective, Matahungwa is talking about our research that this year’s Miami opponents combined for a 73-77 record last season (30-42 ACC). And if you take out Duke, which won’t be the same team after Miami took their star QB and receiver, that record falls to 64-72 (24-40 ACC). So if Miami winds up in a competition for a final playoff spot with a team that has similar credentials, SOS could hurt the Canes. Now, fans rightfully pointed out a couple of things: A) if Miami wins the ACC the team gets in automatically per the new rules; B) if Miami falls to Notre Dame and loses one ACC game, the Canes are almost certainly in the ACC title game (although a loss in that game could make it borderline to get in based on three losses and strength of schedule unless some opponents surprise). The issue perhaps would rear its head most, again assuming these teams still aren’t great that the Canes play with no SMU or Louisville on the schedule, if UM beats Notre Dame and loses two conference games and doesn’t make the ACC title. That’s basically what happened last year, and the Canes made it over Notre Dame because the Irish lost two other games playing a fairly weak schedule. Time will tell, but Miami certainly looks like a playoff team – easily – on paper.

State of The U: Mensah Era Ready for Takeoff

Darian Mensah has the keys now. Miami believes the former Duke standout can bring back the explosive offense, with a top-10 national attack firmly in sight. We break down the QB position and assign a grade.

Twice As Nice: Miami Lands Pair of Massive Commits

Miami’s future QB room just got even deeper with elite 2029 signal-caller CJ Cypher committing after multiple June visits. Joining him? His cousin, Top 100 2028 offensive tackle Kweli Fielder. We have the national take on both plus what landing Cypher means for UM and what picking up Fielder means for the program. Oh, and your film study of Cypher is here as well.

Marquise Lightfoot is next up. With Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor gone, Miami is counting on the former 5-star to become its next elite pass rusher. Find out where he ranks in our top 50 and why.

Locked In: Jones All About The U

Miami commit Jaylyn Jones shut down his recruitment after his official visit, saying the Hurricanes’ brotherhood made Coral Gables feel like home.

West Coast Star Loves The U

California standout Jalen Flowers left Miami impressed after an elite camp visit and now has the Hurricanes firmly among his top schools.

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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